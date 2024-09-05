New insights into stiff-person syndrome, advancing diagnosis and treatment

Shedding light on the rare neurological disorder 'stiff-person syndrome,' review explores the complex role of GAD antibodies and cutting-edge therapies, paving the way for better patient care.

Review: Stiff-person syndrome and related disorders — diagnosis, mechanisms and therapies. Image Credit: fizkes / Shutterstock

In a recent review published in the journal Nature Reviews Neurology, Marinos C. Dalakas, at the Department of Neurology, Thomas Jefferson University, addressed the evolving diagnostic challenges, pathophysiology, and therapeutic interventions in stiff-person syndrome (SPS) (a rare autoimmune disorder causing muscle stiffness and spasms) and related glutamic acid decarboxylase (GAD) antibody spectrum disorders.

Background

SPS is characterized by high levels of antibodies against GAD, leading to disruption of gamma-aminobutyric acid (GABA)ergic pathways and neuronal hyperexcitability. However, the direct pathogenic role of these GAD antibodies remains uncertain, with some evidence suggesting they may contribute to disease mechanisms without being directly pathogenic.

First described in 1956, SPS presents with muscle stiffness and spasms and is now part of the GAD antibody spectrum disorders, which include autoimmune epilepsy (Seizures caused by the immune system attacking the brain), cerebellar ataxia (Loss of muscle coordination due to cerebellum dysfunction), and limbic encephalitis (Inflammation of the brain's limbic system, affecting memory and emotions).

SPS is an extremely rare condition, affecting approximately one in a million people, characterized by progressive muscle stiffness and spasms primarily affecting the trunk and limbs.

Recent public attention has raised awareness of SPS but also increased the risk of misdiagnosis. This heightened awareness, while beneficial in some respects, has paradoxically led to both underdiagnosis and overdiagnosis. Many individuals with low GAD antibody titers or functional neurological disorders are mistakenly diagnosed with SPS, leading to unnecessary treatments. Further research is needed to understand the underlying mechanisms of stiff-person syndrome better and improve diagnostic accuracy and treatment outcomes.

Clinical features of SPS

SPS manifests primarily through muscle stiffness and spasms. The stiffness generally affects the axial and proximal muscles, resulting in an abnormal gait and an increased risk of falls.

Over time, patients may develop thoracolumbar hyperlordosis (Excessive inward curve of the spine in the lower back and thoracic region) or an S-shaped spinal curvature due to prolonged muscle contractions. Notably, this stiffness differs from spasticity seen in upper motor neuron diseases or the rigidity observed in Parkinson's disease.

Muscle spasms in SPS are often painful and can be triggered by emotional distress, anxiety, or sudden stimuli. These spasms are episodic but can last for hours in severe cases, causing significant discomfort and requiring emergency intervention.

Furthermore, task-specific phobias, a prominent feature in SPS, can range from difficulty initiating walking in crowded places to avoiding escalators and may even relate to performing professional activities such as dancing, lecturing, or singing. These phobias are typically attributed to the anxiety and heightened muscle reactions associated with the disease. However, recent evidence suggests they may also have an autoimmune component linked to the underlying pathology of SPS.

Possible triggers and pathomechanisms

Autoimmunity plays a significant role in the pathogenesis of SPS, particularly involving GAD antibodies. GAD is the enzyme responsible for the production of GABA, the main inhibitory neurotransmitter in the brain. GAD antibodies disrupt GABAergic pathways, leading to the characteristic hyperexcitability observed in SPS.

In December 2022, singer Céline Dion publicly revealed her diagnosis with SPS, bringing increased awareness to the condition.

Research indicates that impaired GABAergic or glycinergic inhibition at multiple levels of the central nervous system contributes to the hyperexcitability that defines SPS. Despite extensive research, the exact role of GAD antibodies remains complex, with some studies suggesting that these antibodies may not be directly harmful but rather indicative of broader immune dysregulation.

Additionally, familial and immunogenetic factors, such as specific Human Leukocyte Antigen (HLA) haplotypes, have been linked to a predisposition to SPS and related autoimmune disorders.

Environmental triggers, such as viral infections, have also been implicated as possible catalysts for the development of SPS through mechanisms like molecular mimicry.

Despite extensive research, the exact pathogenic role of GAD antibodies remains unclear. While antibodies may contribute to disease mechanisms, studies have shown that they may not be directly pathogenic. Instead, they may reflect broader immune dysregulation.

Diagnosis and challenges

Diagnosing SPS is challenging due to its rarity and the overlap of symptoms with other neurological disorders. SPS is often misdiagnosed as Parkinson's disease, multiple sclerosis, or functional neurological disorders.

The diagnostic process relies on identifying the characteristic clinical features, such as muscle stiffness and spasms, and confirming the presence of high serum GAD antibody titers. However, the diagnosis is further complicated by the presence of low GAD antibody titers, which can be misleading. In such cases, cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) testing may be necessary to confirm the diagnosis, particularly when serum titers are below the threshold for specificity.

However, increased awareness of SPS has also led to an increase in overdiagnosis. Many individuals with low GAD antibody titers or functional neurological disorders are mistakenly diagnosed with SPS, leading to unnecessary treatments with immunotherapies or GABA-enhancing drugs. This paradox of misdiagnosis and overdiagnosis underscores the need for strict adherence to diagnostic criteria and a thorough understanding of SPS's clinical presentation.

Therapeutic strategies

Therapies for SPS focus on two primary mechanisms: enhancing GABAergic inhibition to relieve symptoms and targeting the autoimmune process to slow disease progression.

First-line symptomatic treatments include GABA receptor agonists like diazepam and baclofen, which are used to reduce muscle stiffness and spasms. Additionally, antispasmodic drugs like tizanidine and gabapentin may provide relief in some patients.

Immunotherapies are essential for long-term management. Intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIg) is the preferred therapy, significantly improving symptoms for many patients. However, the benefits of IVIg can diminish over time, highlighting the need for alternative or adjunct therapies. Rituximab, a B-cell-depleting therapy, has shown promise in some patients, though its overall efficacy is still debated.

For patients with severe refractory disease, novel approaches like autologous hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and Chimeric Antigen Receptor T cells targeting CD19 (CD19-CAR T) cell therapy are being explored. These therapies aim to target the underlying autoimmune process more effectively by depleting disease-associated immune cells.

Challenges and Novel Therapies

Despite therapeutic advances, managing SPS remains challenging. Early diagnosis and prompt initiation of therapy are crucial to prevent permanent disability, particularly in patients with severe disease or those with significant anxiety and phobic symptoms.

Promising novel therapies, including biologics targeting B cells and cytokines, are on the horizon. Among these, efgartrigimod, an anti-FcRn inhibitor that accelerates the breakdown of circulating antibodies, has shown preliminary success in treating GAD antibody-positive SPS. Additionally, satralizumab, an IL-6 receptor antagonist, and a new generation of anti-CD20 and anti-CD19 therapies are being investigated for their potential in managing refractory cases.

Additionally, CD19-CAR T cell therapy has demonstrated potential in refractory cases, offering hope for patients who do not respond to conventional treatments.

Conclusions

To summarize, SPS is a unique condition within the GAD antibody spectrum disorders, marked by muscle stiffness, spasms, and co-contraction of muscles due to impaired GABAergic inhibition.

Immunologically, SPS is associated with high levels of GAD-specific IgG antibodies, but the triggers and persistence of these antibodies remain unclear. While GABA-enhancing drugs provide temporary relief, immunotherapy with IVIg is effective in most patients, though its benefits decline over time. Rituximab shows promise for some. Exploring genetic markers and developing targeted therapies may improve early diagnosis and treatment in future trials.

Stiff Person Syndrome Spectrum Disorders Play