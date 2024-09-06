Winner in the product: Medicine/health category

Automata is pleased to announce that LINQ has won an iF DESIGN AWARD in the category of Product: Medicine/Health (1.22).

Dan and Dan celebrating at the Awards ceremony. Image Credit: Automata

The iF DESIGN AWARD is one of the world’s most prestigious design awards, attracting almost 11,000 entries from 72 countries.

Entries are assessed by 132 design professionals from around the world in a rigorous two-stage selection process that saw LINQ marked against five criteria: differentiation, form, function, idea and impact.

The three jurors at the final stage scored our complete lab automation platform 310 points, well above the average overall final jury score of 277 points, securing the win for Automata.

We’re thrilled to join such prestigious companies as Haier, GSK and Philips as winners in the medical product category. Winning this award shows the importance of user-led design in creating something differentiated and hugely impactful; to have our hard work and focus recognised is incredibly rewarding. A huge congratulations to everyone involved in making LINQ what it is today." Dan Salisbury, Director of Industrial Design, Automata

Take a look at our entry video below.

2024 iF Award Entry | Automata LINQ Play

Video Credit: Automata

Speaking about the awards, Uwe Cremering, CEO iF International Forum Design said: