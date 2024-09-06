Automata Technologies appoints advisory board of senior health and life sciences industry executives

Automata Technologies, a leading automation company powering automation in the life sciences labs, has appointed its first advisory board, consisting of senior global healthcare and life sciences industry executives. The board’s role will be to advise Automata’s board and senior leadership team on commercialisation strategy and to provide key industry insight and guidance in each of their target subsectors.

This appointment comes after Automata Technologies raised $40 M in investment in a funding round last October, led by Dimension Capital with participation from A.P. Moller Holding, the parent company of the A.P. Moller Group and owners of, amongst other businesses, laboratory testing group Unilabs. Healthcare investor and industry specialist Joe Stringer was also appointed Automata Executive Chairman and Director of Corporate Development (EMEA) in November, signalling the start of Automata’s expansion drive.

The advisory board will include Dr Sy Pretorius, former CMO at Parexel and now COO of US outsourced life sciences solutions provider Eversana; former NHS England Chair, Lord Prior of Brampton; and senior biotech leader Dr Annalisa Jenkins.

Board members span both private and public sectors and include senior leaders from pharmaceuticals, healthcare, regulatory affairs, scientific research, and international trade. It’s the ambition of this board to advise Automata on its journey to make automation technologies accessible to all laboratories seeking to develop and deliver life-changing treatments to patients faster.