Lack of awareness contributes to under-reporting of adverse drug reactions

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
University of South AustraliaSep 24 2024NewsGuard 100/100 Score

Around 75% of Australians have experienced a bad reaction to a medication, but fewer than half have reported it to a doctor or the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA), a new survey has found.

A study by the University of South Australia, polling 544 adults taking one or more medicines, has found that only 36 % of those who experienced an adverse drug reaction (ADR) let health authorities know – by phone, email, in person or via the TGA website.

Most of them were unaware they could use digital tools to report the ADR, helping regulatory authorities to more closely assess specific medications to detect any negative patterns.

In Australia, up to 3 % of all hospital admissions are due to medication-related harm, resulting in an estimated 250,000 admissions and costing the healthcare system $1.4 billion every year.

A $1.7 million Federal Government NHMRC grant is now helping UniSA researchers to develop new, consumer-focused digital tools to make it easier to report ADRs and cut health costs.

Lead researcher UniSA PhD candidate Mohammed Dedefo says international studies have shown that digital tools can double the incidence of ADR reporting, but lack of awareness about this option in Australia is contributing to under-reporting.

“Strengthening the vigilance around medication-related harm is essential to monitor the safety of medicines in hospitals and other settings,” he says.

“The main reason why most people don’t report adverse drug reactions is because they do not think it is serious enough. However, many don’t know how to report them either.”

Integrating digital reporting options into widely used healthcare apps and patient portals would increase the reporting rates, researchers say.

Co-author Associate Professor Lisa Kalisch Ellett says leveraging social media and other online platforms would also help reach a broader audience and raise awareness about the need to report ADRs.

“This data would help the TGA to conduct more thorough assessments and issue warnings to health professionals and consumers if warranted,” Assoc Prof Kalisch Ellett says.

Medication information could be updated, or the medication withdrawn in the most serious cases.”

Lisa Kalisch Ellett,  Associate Professor and Co-author, UniSA

The current reporting system, developed by the TGA, is not well-known to most consumers, the researchers say, and is mainly used by pharmaceutical companies.

The findings have been published in the European Journal of Clinical Pharmacology.

September 17 is World Patient Safety Day.

Source:

University of South Australia

Journal reference:

Dedefo, M.G., et al. (2024) Consumers’ knowledge and experiences of adverse drug reaction reporting in Australia: a national survey. European Journal of Clinical Pharmacology. doi.org/10.1007/s00228-024-03729-y.

Posted in: Healthcare News | Pharmaceutical News

Tags: , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Healthcare workers unprepared for mpox outbreak due to knowledge gaps and vaccine inequity
Radnet’s DeepHealth and HOPPR forge partnership to advance AI in healthcare
Reducing doctor burnout through team-based documentation
How perceived benefits and risks affect public willingness to pay for healthcare
Long COVID's lasting toll: Economic losses, healthcare strain, and the urgent need for better global policies
New DELIVER guidelines aim to accelerate nanomedicine development
Physicians embrace educational program on climate and health care sustainability, study shows
Survey shows Americans support AI in healthcare despite privacy concerns

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Identifying barriers to effective cardiac rehabilitation