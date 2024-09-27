Children with disabilities in foster care face increased risks

Children with disabilities in foster care are extremely vulnerable, facing risks of maltreatment and removal from their homes and greater need for healthcare services. New research suggests that children with specific disabilities in foster care are less likely to find a permanent home and have a higher risk of mortality while in care compared to those without disabilities.

This research, "The Effect of Initial Disability on Permanency Outcomes of Children in Foster Care," presented during the American Academy of Pediatrics 2024 National Conference & Exhibition at the Orange County Convention Center from Sept. 27-Oct. 1, found that children in foster care with specific disabilities were far less likely to achieve a positive outcome like adoption, guardianship, or reunion with family. Furthermore, children in foster care with intellectual disability, physical disability, and emotional disturbance had a significantly higher risk of death compared to those without disabilities.

In undertaking this study, we expected to find differential outcomes for children with disabilities. We were, however, surprised by the degree to which risk levels for failing to achieve permanency were higher for children with disabilities – across several disability types – and for dying while in care for physical disability, emotional disturbance and other medical conditions." Jill D McLeigh, PhD., senior author

Researchers analyzed national data from the federal Adoption and Foster Care Reporting System from fiscal year 2005 to 2019 for about 3.24 million children, ages 16 and younger, with disabilities in foster care. Results showed surprising challenges for these children. Children with intellectual disability, visual/hearing impairment, or emotional disturbance were less likely to achieve a positive outcome, such as reunification with family, adoption or permanent custody with another individual, and were more likely to leave foster care by running away, through emancipation or by being transferred to other agencies.

"Given that children in foster care have higher rates of disability, it is very important that the child welfare and healthcare systems work to address the needs of this highly vulnerable population and to provide support to their caregivers," said presenting author Gunjan Singh, MD, FAAP.

Study author Dr. Singh is scheduled to present the research, which is below, from 2:25- 2:35 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024, at the Council on Foster Care, Adoption, and Kinship Care program at the Orange County Convention Center.