KitNewCare launches event to foster collaborative innovation towards sustainable kidney care

On 16 October 2024, KitNewCare will host its Innovation Challenge, an event designed to foster collaborative innovation towards achieving sustainability in kidney care.

This side event, taking place during the 6th Nordic Conference on Sustainable Healthcare in Malmö, Sweden, brings together experts, healthcare professionals, and stakeholders from across Europe to explore new approaches and solutions for sustainable kidney care practices.

The event, moderated and implemented by Stiftelsen TEM Vid Lunds Universitet (TEM) and Politecnico di Torino, will explore existing solutions for sustainability challenges within kidney care, and new ideas and methods for implementation. Through interactive working sessions, participants will engage with innovations and discuss their application in hospital departments, home dialysis, and non-hospital dialysis clinics.

Agenda Highlights:

Welcome and Keynote by Daniel Eriksson (NCSH), focusing on the role of NCSH in the green kidney care ecosystem.

KitNewCare's Vision: Brett Duane and Anita Griffin (Trinity College Dublin) will present the green transformation of the kidney care sector in Europe.

Introduction to WP4: Dr. Karin Gerritsen (Utrecht) will discuss how existing solutions can pave the way for a more sustainable future in kidney care.

Industry Insight: Stephanie from Diaverum will share their experience of implementing green solutions in over 140 dialysis clinics.

Working Sessions: Led by the Politecnico di Torino, participants will engage in hands-on activities to explore innovation synergies and lay the foundation for the next stages of the project.

The Innovation Challenge aims to identify solutions and technologies that can fill current gaps in kidney care sustainability, laying the groundwork for the next steps in the KitNewCare project. Attendees will leave with new insights into sustainable practices, concrete innovation opportunities, and the chance to connect with sustainability leaders in healthcare from around the globe.

Don't miss this opportunity to be part of a systemic change in kidney care. Registration is required, and participants can secure their spot by registering here.