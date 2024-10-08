Study reveals marketing tactics of tobacco-free nicotine pouches in the UK

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Örebro UniversityOct 8 2024NewsGuard 100/100 Score

White nicotine pouches that taste like strawberries, are good for your health and evoke a sense of freedom - are as free as only Swedes can be.

Lauren O'Hagan, a researcher at örebro University and Open University, shows in a study how a Japanese-owned tobacco company is marketing white pouches of tobacco-free nicotine in the UK as Nordic Spirit.

Marketing campaigns on Instagram are primarily aimed at young women and non-smokers and serve as a pathway to becoming addicted to nicotine."

Lauren O'Hagan, researcher at örebro University 

In the UK, the sale and marketing of tobacco-free nicotine pouches is unregulated. These white mini pouches of nicotine taste like candy and occupy a no man's land between tobacco products and foodstuffs regulations - leaving the field open for tobacco companies to operate freely.

In June 2019, Japan Tobacco International (JTI) began selling tobacco-free nicotine in the UK.
"Nordic Spirit's marketing was extensive, in social media and via free samples. The company has cooperated with major music festivals, many of which have an audience under 18," says Lauren O'Hagan, a visiting postdoctoral researcher at örebro University in Sweden and research associate at Open University in England.

She reviewed nearly 500 Instagram posts by JTI from 2019 to 2023, marketing white nicotine pouches. These posts typically displayed images of strawberries and apples springing from a can when the lid opens.

"Since the company cannot explicitly claim that their nicotine pouches are healthy, they use images of fruit and berries instead. JTI claims that the marketing targets adult smokers, but the images suggest otherwise," says Lauren O'Hagan.

In another example targeting young people, free boat rides were offered to a music festival on the Isle of Wight. JTI was in central London for nearly three weeks in October 2020, promoting its "sensational multi-sensory experience." The company's "Nordic Spirit Nights" was open to everyone, and it used Sweden and Swedishness to sell its nicotine pouches.

Related Stories

"There was Swedish nature and the scent of forests. Visitors were invited to sit by a campfire by a large lake and sample typical Swedish food, along with the natural flavours of nicotine pouches," explains Lauren O'Hagan.

Her analysis of the nearly 500 Instagram posts reveals four main messages in the advertising of nicotine pouches to young people:

 

  • fun and free
  • Nordic bliss
  • discreet and trouble-free
  • healthy and scientifically sound

"Nicotine is never mentioned in their marketing. Instead, it's all about a trendy lifestyle with midsummer celebrations, crayfish parties, and beach life. Young women can easily and discreetly use nicotine pouches. This approach is similar to when tobacco companies once targeted women by calling cigarettes their 'torches of freedom'," observes Lauren O'Hagan.

In the UK, various organizations have raised concerns about the health risks of nicotine pouches and the danger of targeting vulnerable groups like children and young people.

"Politicians must act by regulating the marketing of nicotine pouches in social media to protect young people from being exploited," concludes Lauren O'Hagan.

Source:

Örebro University

Journal reference:

O’Hagan, L. A., (2024). A taste of Nordic freedom: The problematic marketing of nicotine pouches in the United Kingdom. Nordic Studies on Alcohol and Drugs. doi.org/10.1177/14550725241270227.

Posted in: Medical Research News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Social media influencers boost nicotine product appeal among youth
Are synthetic nicotine brands following FDA marketing guidelines?
Rising popularity of nicotine pouches among youth raises concerns
Early smoking tied to increased respiratory problems in young adults
Flavored e-cigarettes cut smoking rates and toxic exposure in high-risk groups
Creating a tobacco-free generation could prevent 1.2 million lung cancer deaths
GLP-1 receptor agonists show promise in treating substance use disorders
Hormonal treatment could delay biological aging among postmenopausal females

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Pandemic stress drove young adults to turn to cannabis