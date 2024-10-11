MaxCyte appoints Ali Soleymannezhad as Chief Commercial Officer

MaxCyte, Inc., a leading, cell-engineering focused company providing enabling platform technologies to advance the discovery, development and commercialization of next-generation cell-based therapeutics and innovative bioprocessing applications, today announced the appointment of Ali Soleymannezhad as Chief Commercial Officer, effective as of September 11, 2024.

In his new role, Mr. Soleymannezhad will lead MaxCyte’s commercial operations to increase adoption of the ExPERT Platform, provide best-in-class scientific, technical and regulatory support to customers, and expand the Company’s market impact in Cell and Gene Therapy. Prior to his role as Chief Commercial Officer, Mr. Soleymannezhad was the Executive Vice President of Bioprocessing, where he led global product development and marketing strategy for MaxCyte’s bioprocessing business.

I am delighted to promote Ali to the role of Chief Commercial Officer,”

Maher Masoud, President and CEO, MaxCyte

“His diverse experience, skills, and leadership at MaxCyte as Executive Vice President of Bioprocessing have strengthened our organization’s product development and commercial strategies. We look forward to working alongside Ali as he leads our commercial efforts to drive future growth at MaxCyte.”

Mr. Soleymannezhad brings 20 years of technical sales, marketing, and product development experience to his new role. Prior to Executive Vice President of Bioprocessing at MaxCyte, he served as Executive Vice President for the Separations and Purification business at Tosoh Bioscience and oversaw a team of 140 employees across four global manufacturing, development, and commercial sites. Mr. Soleymannezhad was also Vice President of Global Marketing and Business Development and Director of Sales and Marketing-Americas at Tosoh and served on the board of Semba Biosciences.

“I am excited to apply my experience in sales and marketing and global business strategy to MaxCyte’s commercial efforts,” said Ali Soleymannezhad, CCO of MaxCyte. “I look forward to working with our executive team to continue MaxCyte’s commitment to supporting our customer’s Cell and Gene therapy work in research, through the clinic, and beyond.”

