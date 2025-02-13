TG Therapeutics to use MaxCyte's Flow Electroporation® technology and ExPERT™ platform to support the development and commercialization of azer-cel, its allogeneic CD19 CAR T cell therapy program, for the treatment of AD

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
MaxCyteFeb 13 2025

MaxCyte, Inc., a leading, cell-engineering focused company providing enabling platform technologies to advance the discovery, development and commercialization of next-generation cell-based therapeutics, today announced they are entering into a strategic platform license (SPL) with TG Therapeutics, a fully integrated, commercial stage, biopharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell diseases.

Under the terms of the agreement, TG Therapeutics obtains non-exclusive research, clinical and commercial rights to use MaxCyte's Flow Electroporation® technology and ExPERT platform. In return, MaxCyte is entitled to receive annual licensing fees and program-related revenue.

TG Therapeutics entered into an agreement with Precision BioSciences, Inc. and acquired a worldwide license to Precision's Azercabtagene Zapreleucel (azer-cel), an investigational allogeneic or "off the shelf" CD19 CAR T cell therapy program for autoimmune diseases and all other non-oncology indications. TG received clearance by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) of an Investigational New Drug (IND) application for azer-cel in progressive forms of multiple sclerosis (MS) and is targeting commencement of a Phase 1 trial in 2025.

By leveraging our commercially validated cell-engineering platform and optimized T cell manufacturing workflow, TG Therapeutics is advancing toward their Phase 1 clinical trial for the application of azer-cel in progressive forms of MS."

Maher Masoud, President and CEO, MaxCyte

"Our technology has been integral to the manufacturing of allogeneic T cell immunotherapies and was efficiently transferred from Precision BioSciences when TG Therapeutics obtained global rights for azer-cel for autoimmune diseases in January 2024. With our new partnership, we will continue to support the development of azer-cel to expand the application to autoimmune diseases."

MaxCyte's ExPERT instrument portfolio is the next generation of leading, clinically and commercially validated electroporation technology for complex and scalable cell engineering. By delivering high transfection efficiency and cell viability, seamless scalability and enhanced functionality, the ExPERT platform delivers the high-end performance essential to enabling the next wave of biological and cellular therapeutics.

Source:

MaxCyte

Posted in: Cell Biology | Pharmaceutical News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Novel MSC-based therapy provides hope for ocular GVHD treatment
New findings could make off-the-shelf CAR T cell therapy a reality
RUFY1-RET fusion identified as mechanism of resistance to lorlatinib in lung cancer
MaxCyte® acquires SeQure Dx to broaden cell engineering offerings with on-target and off-target editing assessments
Scientists discover functional role of introns in cells
Shorter telomeres linked to higher risk of age-related brain diseases
New study confirms CAR T cell therapy does not cause secondary cancers
Researchers develop T cell growth method that enhances cancer-fighting ability in melanoma model

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Dysregulation of RNA-binding proteins in rheumatoid arthritis and osteoarthritis