MaxCyte celebrates 25 years of innovation driving cell engineering-based therapeutics

Editorial Checklist Reviewed

MaxCyte, Inc., a leading, cell-engineering focused company providing enabling platform technologies to advance the discovery, development and commercialization of next-generation cell therapeutics, marks the 25th anniversary of its founding this year. Over the past quarter-century, the company has remained steadfast in its mission to provide the life sciences community with the necessary technologies, as well as scientific, technical and regulatory support, to develop biomedical innovations that will transform human health. 

Since the Company’s inception, MaxCyte set out to commercialize Flow Electroporation® technology with a talented global team and, over the years, we have developed and launched a suite of products within our proprietary ExPERTplatform,” 

Maher Masoud, President and CEO, MaxCyte

“Today, we are proud to provide our customers with best-in-class electroporation solutions and tools. Knowing that our customers and their patients come first drives us to find the solutions to meet their needs as we enter the next era of scientific discovery and development focused on cell and gene therapy.”

MaxCyte’s Flow Electroporation technology was used to support the development of CASGEVY®, the industry’s first, FDA-approved, non-viral cell therapy. Under Strategic Platform License (SPL) agreements, the company worked with Vertex Pharmaceuticals and CRISPR Therapeutics on this first-of-its-kind CRISPR/Cas9 genome-edited cell therapy. In total, MaxCyte has signed 29 SPL agreements with cell therapy developers across a broad spectrum of therapeutic areas.

Related Stories

To continue supporting its customers in their journey through therapeutic development to commercialization, in 2022 MaxCyte moved to its present headquarters, a 67,000 square-foot facility located in Maryland’s I-270 biotech corridor, which significantly increased the Company’s in-house manufacturing capacity, as well as research and process development lab space.

“We've made tremendous progress over the last 25 years,” added Masoud. “As advanced cell and gene therapy therapeutic modalities move from concept to clinic, new cell engineering approaches will continue to emerge and mature. With every milestone, we are able to leverage our best-in-class electroporation technology and experience in the industry to support our customers in pushing the frontiers of bio-based medicines to improve patients’ lives.”

Source:

MaxCyte, Inc.

Posted in: Cell Biology | Business / Finance

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    MaxCyte, Inc.. (2024, November 13). MaxCyte celebrates 25 years of innovation driving cell engineering-based therapeutics. News-Medical. Retrieved on November 14, 2024 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20241113/MaxCyte-celebrates-25-years-of-innovation-driving-cell-engineering-based-therapeutics.aspx.

  • MLA

    MaxCyte, Inc.. "MaxCyte celebrates 25 years of innovation driving cell engineering-based therapeutics". News-Medical. 14 November 2024. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20241113/MaxCyte-celebrates-25-years-of-innovation-driving-cell-engineering-based-therapeutics.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    MaxCyte, Inc.. "MaxCyte celebrates 25 years of innovation driving cell engineering-based therapeutics". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20241113/MaxCyte-celebrates-25-years-of-innovation-driving-cell-engineering-based-therapeutics.aspx. (accessed November 14, 2024).

  • Harvard

    MaxCyte, Inc.. 2024. MaxCyte celebrates 25 years of innovation driving cell engineering-based therapeutics. News-Medical, viewed 14 November 2024, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20241113/MaxCyte-celebrates-25-years-of-innovation-driving-cell-engineering-based-therapeutics.aspx.

Suggested Reading

MaxCyte signs strategic platform license with Lyell Immunopharma
MaxCyte joins the alliance for mRNA medicines (AMM) as a founding member
MaxCyte signs strategic platform license with LG Chem to advance its allogeneic CAR-T programs
MaxCyte joins the Alliance for mRNA Medicines (AMM) as a founding member
MaxCyte signs strategic platform license with prime medicine to advance next-generation gene editing therapies for patients

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
MaxCyte and Vittoria Biotherapeutics sign strategic platform license to advance next generation cellular therapies