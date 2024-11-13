MaxCyte celebrates 25 years of innovation driving cell engineering-based therapeutics

MaxCyte, Inc., a leading, cell-engineering focused company providing enabling platform technologies to advance the discovery, development and commercialization of next-generation cell therapeutics, marks the 25th anniversary of its founding this year. Over the past quarter-century, the company has remained steadfast in its mission to provide the life sciences community with the necessary technologies, as well as scientific, technical and regulatory support, to develop biomedical innovations that will transform human health.

Since the Company’s inception, MaxCyte set out to commercialize Flow Electroporation® technology with a talented global team and, over the years, we have developed and launched a suite of products within our proprietary ExPERT™ platform,” Maher Masoud, President and CEO, MaxCyte

“Today, we are proud to provide our customers with best-in-class electroporation solutions and tools. Knowing that our customers and their patients come first drives us to find the solutions to meet their needs as we enter the next era of scientific discovery and development focused on cell and gene therapy.”

MaxCyte’s Flow Electroporation technology was used to support the development of CASGEVY®, the industry’s first, FDA-approved, non-viral cell therapy. Under Strategic Platform License (SPL) agreements, the company worked with Vertex Pharmaceuticals and CRISPR Therapeutics on this first-of-its-kind CRISPR/Cas9 genome-edited cell therapy. In total, MaxCyte has signed 29 SPL agreements with cell therapy developers across a broad spectrum of therapeutic areas.

To continue supporting its customers in their journey through therapeutic development to commercialization, in 2022 MaxCyte moved to its present headquarters, a 67,000 square-foot facility located in Maryland’s I-270 biotech corridor, which significantly increased the Company’s in-house manufacturing capacity, as well as research and process development lab space.

“We've made tremendous progress over the last 25 years,” added Masoud. “As advanced cell and gene therapy therapeutic modalities move from concept to clinic, new cell engineering approaches will continue to emerge and mature. With every milestone, we are able to leverage our best-in-class electroporation technology and experience in the industry to support our customers in pushing the frontiers of bio-based medicines to improve patients’ lives.”