New resource helps consumers decode nutrition labels

Today, EUFIC launches its interactive food labeling resource, making it easier for consumers to understand nutrition labels and to make healthier choices while grocery shopping. The tool offers an engaging way to explore "your fridge" looking at key components of food labels—like serving sizes, calories, fats, sugars, and more—through interactive elements like click-to-reveal info, animations, and quizzes.

The resource allows you to interact with each part, helping you see what different nutrients do, how they affect your health, and what you should aim to increase or reduce in your diet. It is useful for anyone wanting to improve their food literacy and make more informed choices for a balanced diet.

It can be tricky to navigate food labels, as so much different information is presented on food packaging. Our new interactive resource empowers people understand all the different types of food labels, and arms them with the skills to make informed choices even when time is short, for example when grocery shopping." Nina McGrath, Content Area Lead at EUFIC

Designed to be intuitive and easy to use, it's a perfect resource for anyone who wants to be smarter about what they eat without getting discouraged by complex nutritional jargon. By offering visual cues and step-by-step guidance, the tool takes the guess work out of reading food labels​ and is also available in French, German, Spanish and Italian.