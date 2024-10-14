Research reveals partner traits that influence romantic attraction

University of Queensland research has found the traits people value in a romantic partner can influence their dating choices.

PhD student Amy Zhao from UQ's School of Psychology analyzed data from 171 speed-dating sessions involving 1145 participants.

"During each speed dating session participants interacted with 2 to 5 members of the opposite sex for 3 minutes each," Miss Zhao said.

"Afterward, they provided an overall attractiveness rating in addition to ratings for nine specific traits – facial attractiveness, body attractiveness, kindness and understanding, ambitiousness, intelligence, confidence, creativity, funniness, and humour appreciation.

"At the end of the 171 sessions, we asked participants to think about their ideal partner, and rate how important it was that their partner possessed each of these traits.

"This information was collected after the speed-dating sessions to minimise participants' awareness of the study's purpose, allowing for more natural interactions and honest evaluations.

"We found that for 4 out of 9 traits – kindness and understanding, intelligence, confidence, and creativity, there was match between what participants said they valued and who they found attractive."

Miss Zhao said the findings contrast with previous speed-dating studies which found little to no association between preferences and actual attraction.

One of our aims was to understand whether the lack of observed effects in earlier studies was due to the inherent complexity of partner evaluation. Our findings suggest that attractiveness is based on multiple traits, as it normally is the case in real life. This makes sense, because people evaluate potential partners based on a combination of many factors, rather than focusing on just one. For example, someone might prioritise intelligence, but their attraction may also depend on additional traits like kindness and confidence." Amy Zhao, PhD student from UQ's School of Psychology

Miss Zhao said the insights provide an understanding on what drives attraction in human relationships, mate selection and social dynamics.

"When dating, fixating on 1 or 2 essential traits may lead to missed opportunities," Miss Zhao said.

"Keeping an open mind and considering the overall interaction, rather than checking off a list of traits, could lead to more successful dating outcomes."

The study was published in European Journal of Personality.