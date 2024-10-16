Young people with ADHD benefit from tactile massage

Tactile massage can relieve hyperactivity, impulsivity and attention deficit in ADHD. This is the result of a small-scale study conducted at the University of Gothenburg. Young people also found that the massage made it easier to fall asleep.

In the study, 14 young people aged from 15 to 17 years with a diagnosis of ADHD were offered tactile massage once a week for 10 weeks. The massage was given in Trollhättan or Uddevalla, by certified massage therapists according to a specific massage protocol. Tactile massage is a soft and pronounced massage, given with slow and predetermined movements following a specific structure.

Twelve of the 14 young people completed the entire treatment. They were asked to rate their mood and symptoms of ADHD before, during and after treatment. The young people's guardians were also asked how they felt about their child's well-being in different ways, before and after treatment.

Positive effects

The results show that hyperactivity, impulsivity and attention deficit were clearly reduced. The treatment also reduced irritation and defiant tendencies. At follow-up, three months after the end of treatment, some of the positive effects seemed to remain.

The lead author of the study is Anna-Carin Robertz, a PhD student at Sahlgrenska Academy at the University of Gothenburg. She is also a specialist nurse in psychiatry within the NU healthcare system, where she has previously offered tactile massage as a complement to conventional treatment, including to young people with ADHD.

Tactile massage appears to be a safe and effective treatment for adolescents with ADHD. Our study is small, but it contributes to a scientific basis for healthcare priorities. Perhaps there is an opportunity to create a simpler form of the treatment so that it becomes more resource-efficient for the healthcare system to offer it." Anna-Carin Robertz, PhD student at Sahlgrenska Academy, University of Gothenburg

Easier to sleep

Sleep problems are more than twice as common among young people with ADHD, compared to their peers. Several of the young people described that it had become much easier to fall asleep at night after receiving the tactile massage.

"Very little is known about alternatives to sleep medication for young people. This study could lead to more research on how massage therapy can help improve sleep patterns," says Anna-Carin Robertz.

ADHD is a common diagnosis among children and young people under the age of 18 in Sweden. Data from the National Board of Health and Welfare's statistical database in November 2023 showed that 10.5% of boys and 6% of girls had an ADHD diagnosis at that time. Both daily adjustments and medication can help a person with ADHD cope better with schoolwork and social relationships, but the effectiveness of such interventions is highly individual.