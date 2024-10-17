Cognitive behavioral therapy for insomnia linked to reduced postpartum depression

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
University of British Columbia Okanagan campusOct 17 2024NewsGuard 100/100 Score

Cognitive behavioral therapy for insomnia (CBTI) delivered during pregnancy significantly reduces postpartum depressive symptoms in mothers, new research from UBC shows.

Researchers from the Vancouver and Okanagan campuses investigated whether treating insomnia during pregnancy could alleviate symptoms of postpartum depression, which affects many new mothers.

Early intervention is crucial for infant and maternal mental health. Our research explores how addressing sleep problems, like insomnia, can lead to better mental health outcomes for families, helping parents and their children thrive."

Dr. Elizabeth Keys, Assistant Professor in UBCO's School of Nursing and study co-author

The randomized controlled trial involved 62 women experiencing insomnia and evaluated the effects of a five-week CBTI intervention adapted for pregnancy. Participants were assessed for insomnia and depression symptoms before the intervention, immediately after and six months postpartum.

Results indicate that effective insomnia treatment during pregnancy may serve as a protective factor against postpartum depression.

While poor sleep during and after pregnancy is common, it is often dismissed as inevitable. Dr. Keys says many parents may not realize that evidence-based treatments, like CBTI, are available.

Related Stories

"Our study adds to the growing evidence that treating insomnia during pregnancy is beneficial for various outcomes," Dr. Keys says. "It's time to explore how we can make this treatment more accessible to pregnant women across the country, with the goal of improving sleep health equity."

This study highlights the interdisciplinary collaborations happening between UBC's Vancouver and Okanagan campuses, along with researchers from across Canada. Dr. Tavis Campbell and Dr. Elizabeth Keys are from UBCO's School of Nursing, while Dr. Lianne M. Tomfohr-Madsen, a Canada Research Chair in Mental Health and Intersectionality, is based at UBC Vancouver.

Dr. Keys and Dr. Tomfohr-Madsen are lead investigators on the Canadian Institutes of Health Research (CIHR) Sleep Equity Reimagined team and members of the Canadian Sleep Research Consortium.

The study appears in the October issue of Journal of Affective Disorders.

Source:

University of British Columbia Okanagan campus

Journal reference:

Silang, K., et al. (2024) Sleeping for two: A randomized controlled trial of cognitive behavioural therapy for insomnia (CBTI) delivered in pregnancy and secondary impacts on symptoms of postpartum depression. Journal of Affective Disorders. doi.org/10.1016/j.jad.2024.07.117.

Posted in: Medical Research News | Women's Health News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

LXRβ emerges as a promising target for depression and anxiety treatments
Depression and anxiety diagnoses in youth spiked during the COVID-19 pandemic
CBT app shows promise in preventing depression
Study: People with a sweet tooth at higher risk of developing depression, diabetes, and stroke
Digital games show promise for improving ADHD and depression in youth, but anxiety remains a challenge
Remote video consultations show positive impact on depression and anxiety
Machine learning reveals sleep quality and anxiety as major predictors of depression
Study reveals impact of adverse childhood experiences on teen mental health

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Smartphone-based AI systems track subtle facial, pupil signals to identify depression