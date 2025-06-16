Single-dose of psilocybin shows long-term relief for depression in cancer patients

WileyJun 16 2025

New results from a clinical trial reveal that a single dose of psilocybin-a naturally occurring psychedelic compound found in mushrooms-can provide sustained reductions in depression and anxiety in individuals with cancer suffering from major depressive disorder. The findings are published by Wiley online in CANCER, a peer-reviewed journal of the American Cancer Society.

People with cancer often struggle with depression. In this phase 2 trial, 28 patients with cancer and major depressive disorder received psychological support from a therapist prior to, during, and following a single 25-mg dose of psilocybin.

During clinical interviews conducted 2 years later, 15 (53.6%) patients demonstrated a significant reduction in depression, and 14 (50%) had sustained depression reduction as well as remission. Similarly, psilocybin reduced anxiety for 12 (42.9%) patients at 2 years.

An ongoing randomized, double-blind trial is currently evaluating up to two doses of 25 mg of psilocybin versus placebo as treatment for depression and anxiety in patients with cancer. This study is building on the single-dose study in an effort to bring a larger majority of the patients into remission of depression and anxiety.

One dose of psilocybin with psychological support to treat depression has a long-term positive impact on relieving depression for as much as 2 years for a substantial portion of patients with cancer, and we're exploring whether repeating the treatment resolves depression for more than half of the patients. If randomized testing shows similar results, this could lead to greater use of psilocybin to treat depression in patients with cancer."

Manish Agrawal, MD, lead author of Sunstone Therapies

Agrawal, M., et al. (2025) Long-term benefits of single-dose psilocybin in depressed patients with cancer. CANCER. doi.org/10.1002/cncr.35889.

