Parental leave availability influences young adults' norms on childcare

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
WileyOct 23 2024NewsGuard 100/100 Score

In research published in the British Journal of Social Psychology, investigators examined the relationship between countries' parental leave policies and young adults' perceptions of social norms for the division of childcare duties between mothers and fathers.

In the study of 19,259 university students (11,924 women) from 48 countries, the degree to which participants believed childcare is equally divided among mothers and fathers and the degree to which they believed childcare should be equally divided were both stronger when parental leave was available in their particular country.

Analyses of time since policy change suggested that people first interpret a new policy as a normative signal about what should be done, and it takes more time until they see this reflected in what other people in their country actually do.

Our findings provide empirical support for the expressive function of policy. Nevertheless, due to the cross-sectional nature of the data, the present results should not be understood as evidence for causal mechanisms."

Prof. Simon Schindler, corresponding author of the Federal University of Applied Administrative Sciences, Germany

He and his co-authors noted that although they theoretically address the question of whether policymaking impacts social norm shifts, it is also plausible that existing social norms impact policymaking.

Source:

Wiley

Journal reference:

Schindler, S., et al. (2024) Policy as normative influence? On the relationship between parental leave policy and social norms in gender division of childcare across 48 countries. British Journal of Social Psychology. doi.org/10.1111/bjso.12806.

Posted in: Child Health News | Medical Research News

Tags: , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Research reveals only a few brain regions remain untouched by transition to motherhood
Why do we blush, and what are the underlying mechanisms of blushing? Research aims to find out
Can soda taxes fight obesity? New research adds to the debate
Research identifies 31 additional cancers potentially linked to obesity
Exercise boosts hormone levels: New research shows increased oxytocin and cortisol in urine and saliva
Research shows brain synchronization between humans and dogs
Clarification urgently needed for detected signal of semaglutide-linked suicidal ideation
Leveraging the power of automation to boost research

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
New research gives unprecedented view of colorectal cancer genetic makeup