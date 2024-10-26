MMRI professor receives $3.7 million NIH grant to support research on pulmonary embolism

The National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute (NHLBI) of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) recently awarded a $3.7 million grant to support a project led by Principal Investigator, Chase Kessinger, Ph.D., assistant professor of biomedical research and translational medicine at Masonic Medical Research Institute (MMRI) to research the third most common cause of cardiovascular death, pulmonary embolism (PE).

The five-year study aims to use advanced imaging techniques to understand how the size and age of blood clots impact lung inflammation and scarring. Advanced imaging techniques may also allow researchers to measure the effectiveness of promising clot-dissolving therapies.

A PE is a sudden blockage in one of the pulmonary arteries in the lungs. It is usually caused by a blood clot that has traveled from a deep vein to the lungs and prevents blood from flowing properly. This often happens during extended periods of immobility, such as long-distance travel, when reduced blood flow can lead to complications.

PE is a devastating cardiovascular ailment that can lead to drastic reductions in quality of life and chronic, long-lasting limitations. This project aims to help clinicians better diagnose and treat patients with PE."

Chase Kessinger, Ph.D., assistant professor of biomedical research and translational medicine, Masonic Medical Research Institute

Kessinger specializes in integrating translational imaging techniques and novel diagnostic and therapeutic agents to study and treat cardiovascular disease. His current work aims to understand the biology of PE and pulmonary hypertension and its inflammatory response. His hope is to find tools to better identify and target blood clots to prevent PE.

"We're conducting groundbreaking research right here in the Mohawk Valley," said Kessinger. "This funding will empower us to support talented scientists and their transformative projects in Utica, fostering a thriving world-class scientific community."

"We are thankful to the NHLBI for their support of Dr. Kessinger's research," said Maria Kontaridis, Ph.D., executive director, Gordon K. Moe professor and chair of biomedical research and translational medicine at MMRI. "We are confident this work will have a profound and lasting impact on the future of cardiovascular health."

