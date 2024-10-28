NYU Langone Health sets benchmark for heart attack survival rates

NYU Langone Health has the lowest heart attack mortality rate in the country, according to the latest data from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS).



The CMS report tracks the number of Medicare patients aged 65 and older who die within 30 days of being hospitalized for various conditions, including heart attack. The data covers deaths from July 2020 to June 2023 and was last updated July 2024. NYU Langone's 30-day mortality rate for heart attack patients across all hospitals in the system is an impressive 7.7 percent, significantly lower than the national benchmark of 13.7 percent.

These outstanding outcomes are a direct result of the seamless, team-based care NYU Langone Heart provides. We continue to expand and enhance our clinical programs, particularly in interventional cardiology, advanced heart failure, and critical care. Whether a patient needs a plan to prevent heart disease, a procedure to open a blocked artery or repair a valve, or even a new heart, our specialists work together to provide the best-possible care."

Sunil Rao, MD, director of the Cardiac Catheterization Laboratory and interventional cardiology at NYU Langone Heart