Family violence found to have severe long-term health effects

A new synthesis of global evidence highlights a strong connection between family violence and long-term health consequences, significantly impacting the psychological and physical well-being of millions worldwide. This comprehensive review, the first of its kind, synthesizes the findings from the most rigorous studies on child maltreatment and intimate partner violence, uncovering alarming patterns in the long-term effects of family violence.

According to the study, led by Matthias Burghart of the Max Planck Institute for the Study of Crime, Security, and Law, and Sophia Backhaus of the University of Amsterdam, the repercussions of family violence extend far beyond immediate harm. The victims, especially children and intimate partners, can face enduring psychiatric and physical health challenges, underscoring the urgency of addressing this public health crisis.

Family violence: a global health crisis

Family violence is a pervasive issue, with up to a billion individuals affected globally every year. Child maltreatment and intimate partner violence are particularly concerning due to their widespread prevalence, frequent co-occurrence, and hidden nature (taking place behind closed doors). The COVID-19 pandemic, with its associated lockdown measures, is believed to have exacerbated these issues, creating additional challenges for intervention and prevention.

This is the first study to explore the long-term relationship between family violence and health on such a large scale. It's also the first to provide estimates of clinical significance for the health outcomes we examined." Sophia Backhaus of the University of Amsterdam

Comprehensive analysis involving over 3 million individuals

Unlike previous research focusing on individual studies, this study combined the findings of 18 longitudinal meta-analyses, covering over 150 primary studies and more than 3 million individuals across various timelines ranging from 1 to 17 years. The researchers evaluated the quality of the studies included, making this umbrella review a reliable and valuable resource for professionals and decision-makers.

Backhaus explains: 'Our approach helped to provide a clear, complete picture of the best available evidence, which we believe will serve as a valuable tool for researchers, practitioners, and policymakers worldwide.'

Devastating health impacts of family violence

The study identified a strong association between family violence and 16 out of 19 adverse psychiatric, psychosocial and physical health outcomes. Child maltreatment, in particular, was linked to the development of psychiatric disorders such as anxiety, depression and psychosis. It also significantly increased the likelihood of suicide attempts. For victims of intimate partner violence, the most severe effects included hard drug use and long-term health issues like preterm births and postpartum depression.

The authors also estimated that, in the United States alone, approximately 2.8 million individuals may experience depression as a direct consequence of family violence. 'When we extrapolate these findings globally, the figures are staggering,' Burghart emphasises.

Global relevance and call for action

In response to these findings, the authors urge governments and organisations to prioritise prevention and early intervention strategies. Effective measures to address family violence would not only improve the lives of millions but also alleviate the broader societal costs of these health issues.

A significant step toward tackling this issue is the upcoming first-ever Ministerial Conference on Ending Violence Against Children, set to take place in November. Hosted by Colombia and Sweden, the conference will bring together leaders from around the world to address the urgent need for coordinated global action against family violence.