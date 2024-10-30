Study compares metabolism of humantenirine in human, pig, and goat liver microsomes

Background and objectives

Gelsemium elegans Benth (G. elegans) is a traditional medicinal plant; however, it is highly toxic, and toxicity varies significantly between species. The cause of this difference has not been clarified. Humantenirine is an important toxic alkaloid in G. elegans, and its metabolism has been poorly studied. This study aimed to compare the different metabolites formed by human liver microsomes, pig liver microsomes, and goat liver microsomes.

Methods

High-performance liquid chromatography/quadrupole time-of-flight mass spectrometry was used to study the metabolism of humantenirine in human liver microsomes, pig liver microsomes, and goat liver microsomes.

Results

A total of eight metabolites (M1-M8) were identified, and three major metabolic pathways were found: demethylation (M1), dehydrogenation (M2, M3, M7), and oxidation (M4, M5, M6, M8).

Conclusions

Based on these results, it is hypothesized that demethylation is the major detoxification pathway for humantenirine, providing important information to better understand the metabolism and toxicity differences between species of G. elegans.

Journal reference:

Wang, Y., et al. (2024) Comparative Metabolism of the Humantenirine in Liver Microsomes from Pigs, Goats, and Humans. Future Integrative Medicine. doi.org/10.14218/FIM.2024.00029.

