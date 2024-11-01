Study delves into the lives of neurodivergent psychiatrists

Groundbreaking research exploring the experiences of autistic psychiatrists has revealed that psychiatrists who are unaware that they themselves are autistic may fail to recognise the condition in their patients. The study, conducted by researchers from University College Dublin, London South Bank University, Brighton and Sussex Medical School, is the first of its kind to delve into the lives of neurodivergent psychiatrists. It was published today in BJPsych Open.

Knowing that you are autistic can be positively life-changing. However, more than 187,000 people in England are waiting for an autism assessment. The situation worsens if psychiatrists, unaware of their own autism, misdiagnose patients. Recognition could benefit both psychiatrists and the patients they serve."

Dr. Mary Doherty, Study Author, Clinical Associate Professor at UCD School of Medicine

The research team, comprised of medical professionals and academics who are neurodivergent themselves, conducted in-depth interviews with eight senior UK-based psychiatrists, six of whom are consultants, working across the NHS. Their specialties ranged from Child and Adolescent Mental Health to adult services, including intellectual disability.

The study explored how these psychiatrists came to realise they were autistic, often through personal experiences such as their child's diagnosis or by recognising similarities between themselves and autistic patients. Remarkably, some were even identified as autistic by their own patients.

Once self-recognition occurred, the psychiatrists began to notice that many of their colleagues—especially those specialising in autism or ADHD—might also be autistic but unaware. This lack of awareness can have serious implications, as psychiatrists may inadvertently miss the diagnosis in autistic patients. However, once aware of their own neurodivergence, the psychiatrists found it easier to recognise autism in others and build strong therapeutic relationships.

The study also revealed that understanding their own autism had a positive impact on the psychiatrists' self-esteem and mental health. However, the researchers pointed out that many patients miss out on this benefit when assessed by psychiatrists who, while sharing their experiences, do not recognise they are also autistic.

Dr Sebastian Shaw, senior author and Lecturer in Medical Education at Brighton and Sussex Medical School, added: "This research not only sheds light on the experiences of autistic psychiatrists but also demonstrates the unique advantages they bring to the field. Through self-awareness, their ability to connect with autistic patients greatly improves."

Future studies are expected to explore why none of the psychiatrists in this study disclosed their autism openly, as well as the broader impact of this recognition on patient care and clinical practice.

The study will be presented at 'Thinking Differently: The Royal College of Psychiatrists Neurodevelopmental Psychiatry Special Interest Group Winter Conference' which takes place in Brighton on December 11, 2024.

Doherty, M., et al. (2024). Autistic psychiatrists’ experiences of recognising themselves and others as autistic: a qualitative study. BJPsych Open. doi.org/10.1192/bjo.2024.756.

