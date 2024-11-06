World’s first comparative study shows safety of single-port robotic thymectomy

A Joint research team (Prof. Jun-hee Lee, Hyun-koo Kim, Jin-Wook Hwang, Jae-Ho Chung, the Department of Thoracic and Cardiovascular Surgery, Korea University College of Medicine) Announced the world's first compartive results of single-port robotic thymectomy using the single-port robotic system.

The team compared and analyzed the perioperative outcomes of 110 cases of robotic thymectomy using the single-port robotic system and conventional video-assisted thoracic surgery(VATS) thymectomy from November 2018 to May 2024. The results showed that all robotic thymectomy performed were successfully performed without conversion to median stenotomy, and 98% of patients had no major complications. In addition, compared with VATS thymectomy, conversion rate to multi-port surgery (0%) was lower, and the chest tube duration (1.32±0.75 days) and hospitalization period (2.52±1.00 days) were shortened.

This study proved for the first time in the world that single-port robotic thymectomy using the single-port robotic system is safer than the conventional VATS thymectomy and can overcome the limitations of the previous method. Also, the research showed that single-port robotic thymectomy provides not only a safer surgical environment for patients, but also opens the possibility of single-port robotic method being the standard treatment for thymectomy in the future. This laid the foundation of providing patients with a better treatment experience.

This research proved that single-port robotic thymectomy can overcome the limitations of the conventional thymectomy and provide a better environment. We will continue our best to make sure that Korea University Medicine leads the robotic surgery in thoracic surgery." Professor Jun-Hee Lee, lead author

Professor Jin-Wook Hwang (lead author) said, "Through this research, we have an opportunity for our country's single-port robotic thoracic surgery to be recognized worldwide. We expect to have greater results from single-port robotic thoracic surgery in the future."

Professor Jae-Ho Chung (corresponding author) said, "Thoracic surgery departments in three hospitals of Korea University Medicine have come up with very significant results which successfully shed the light on safety and efficiency of the latest technique of single-port robotic thymectomy. Based on the results, we will continue our best efforts to related clinical studies and researches, so that single-port robot surgery can be safely applied to more patients who need thoracic surgery."

Professor Hyun-Koo Kim (corresponding author) said, "This research suggested the future possibilities of single-port robotic surgery. We will continue exulting our utmost efforts to improve the quality of life of more patients by continuously conducting robotic surgery researches."

The research results were published in the international academic journal: Cancers (MDPI, Swiss Online Journal Publishing Institute).

Moreover, the research team of the Department of Thoracic and Cardiovascular Surgery, Korea University Medical Center, reported the world's first thymectomy, lung cancer surgery and esophageal cancer surgery via single-port robotic surgery. The research team performed minimally invasive surgeries using the robotic system not only for thymectomy but also for lung cancer and esophageal cancer surgeries. The team is now leading the field of robotic thoracic surgery.