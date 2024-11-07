New approach to COPD focuses on socioeconomic factors and comorbidities

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
COPD FoundationNov 7 2024NewsGuard 100/100 Score

Health care providers treating people with COPD also need to focus on the person's socioeconomic factors, along with considering their additional health conditions or comorbidities, according to a new article. The article is published in the September 2024 issue of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Diseases: Journal of the COPD Foundation, a peer-reviewed, open-access journal.

Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) is an inflammatory lung disease, comprising several conditions, including chronic bronchitis and emphysema, and can be caused by genetics and irritants like smoke and pollution.

Research has linked poverty to COPD and its related comorbidities, which for many individuals with COPD includes cardiovascular disease, osteoporosis, and metabolic disorders like diabetes.

This new editorial provides evidence on the need to classify COPD as a syndemic-;two (or more) diseases within specific populations with common social factors that increase disease burden. The authors suggest that a syndemic theory approach to COPD would encourage more holistic care, would help identify and address socioeconomic factors that contribute to a person's risk of developing COPD, and would demonstrate the need to actively enroll research participants from minority populations.

Syndemic theory examines why health and social issues accumulate in particular populations. Applying this framework to COPD would encourage more points of intervention to help address risk factors for COPD like exposure to second-hand smoke, air pollution and poor nutrition, which are associated with marginalization and lower socioeconomic status. By acknowledging these connections between chronic diseases, we can focus on value-based collaborative care to address these health inequities and increase the presence of people from poor and minority communities in research."

Sophia A. Hayes, M.D., M.S., a pulmonary and critical care clinical and research fellow at the University of Washington and lead author of the article

Source:

COPD Foundation

Journal reference:

Hayes, S. A., et al. (2024). A Syndemic Model: COPD, Multimorbidity, and Poverty. Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Diseases Journal of the COPD Foundation. doi.org/10.15326/jcopdf.2024.0558

Posted in: Medical Condition News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Study finds connection between air pollution and childhood peanut allergies
Research links COVID-19 vaccines to temporary facial palsy in over 5,000 patients
Long-term air pollution exposure linked to increased risk of acute kidney injury and mortality
New research explores how antimicrobial exposure affects Parkinson’s disease risk
Air pollution control devices save lives and cut health costs
Semaglutide reduces urine albumin-to-creatinine ratio in overweight chronic kidney disease patients
Can soda taxes fight obesity? New research adds to the debate
Study finds health care evaluations of large language models lacking in real patient data and bias assessment

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Ozempic effective for patients with chronic kidney damage