Stilla Technologies with Source BioScience brings advanced genomics solutions to the UK market

Stilla Technologies, a global leader in digital PCR (dPCR) solutions, has announced a strategic partnership with Source BioScience, a leading UK-based genomics service provider. This collaboration will bring cutting-edge dPCR technology to the forefront of molecular genetics in the UK and Ireland, with Source BioScience becoming the first provider in the region to offer Stilla’s NIO system.

Image Credit: Stilla Technologies

The partnership will leverage Source BioScience’s infrastructure and expertise in molecular genetics and advanced applications in Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS). The combined strengths of both organizations will also enable Source BioScience to bolster support for BioPharma viral vector work, providing a robust solution for the biopharma and clinical research communities.

Alex Widger, UK/Ireland Country Manager at Stilla Technologies, expressed his excitement about this new venture: I am thrilled that Source BioScience will have the first NIO System in the UK and Ireland, expanding the capacity and reach of our dPCR innovation to all customer segments.

We are pleased to announce the addition of digital PCR to our comprehensive service portfolio. By partnering with a market-leading innovator in the field, this expansion enables Source to offer researchers access to cutting-edge dPCR tools to better service the ever-evolving needs of life science researchers."

Richard Stevens, Director of Genomics, Source BioScience

This collaboration also extends to Stilla’s continued work with Niba Labs, further enhancing support for cutting-edge vector research. With the NIO system at Source BioScience, researchers across a broad spectrum of scientific fields will benefit from exact genomic analysis, accelerating advancements in molecular diagnostics and gene therapy development. 

