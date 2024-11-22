USC and Autobahn Labs team up to advance breakthrough drug research

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Keck School of Medicine of USCNov 22 2024NewsGuard 100/100 Score

USC has embarked on a collaboration with Autobahn Labs, an accelerator for early-stage drug discovery, to identify and advance cutting-edge scientific findings into new therapies - with a special focus on critical unmet medical needs.

"Our collaboration with Autobahn Labs is a pivotal moment for our institution's mission to bring academic innovations in drug discovery to market," said Erin Overstreet, PhD, executive director of the USC Stevens Center for Innovation, which manages a broad portfolio of university-owned intellectual property. "By leveraging USC's scientific expertise and Autobahn's drug discovery capabilities, we are accelerating the development of novel therapeutics that address critical medical needs and improve patient outcomes," she said.

Autobahn Labs, founded in 2019, partners with leading research institutions to accelerate the advancement of novel science into transformational therapies. They invest intellectual and financial capital, applying a proven framework to efficiently move projects from hypothesis to drug candidates.

As part of the agreement with USC, Autobahn will invest up to $5 million per selected project to support the development of new pharmaceuticals.

We are looking forward to working with USC, our newest academic collaborator, to expand our reach as we aim to identify and translate the best of academic biotech. The high-quality research at USC provides a compelling opportunity to identify tomorrow's breakthrough drug discoveries."

 Brendan M. O'Leary, PhD, CEO of Autobahn Labs

A high-impact collaboration

MESH Strategic Partnerships at the Keck School of Medicine of USC will support the collaboration by serving as the central point of contact, facilitating connections between researchers and ensuring rigorous project review. MESH, a specialized service that focuses on building and sustaining relationships between USC and industry groups, also supports the Rosalie and Harold Rae Brown Center for Cancer Drug Development at USC Norris, which prepares projects to reach key development milestones, positioning them for engagement with collaborators like Autobahn Labs.

"Our strategic alignment with Autobahn is a significant step forward in advancing research, not only in oncology but across various disease areas," said Vasiliki Anest, PhD, chief innovation officer at the Keck School of Medicine and head of MESH. "This collaboration ensures that groundbreaking research at USC has a clear and efficient path from the lab to the clinic, bringing life-changing therapies to patients who are waiting for innovative solutions."

Key to the successful resourcing of these programs are Autobahn Labs' partners, Samsara BioCapital, a leading life sciences investment firm, and Charles River Laboratories, which provides products and services that help life science companies, government agencies and academic institutions accelerate their research and drug development efforts.

Together, USC and Autobahn Labs aim to identify promising early-stage scientific findings and transform them into therapies for conditions with significant unmet needs, from cancer to cardiovascular disease. Selected proposals will receive funding to advance and de-risk novel drug discovery programs, leveraging state-of-the-art technology to drive these projects forward to the clinic.

Source:

Keck School of Medicine of USC

Posted in: Drug Discovery & Pharmaceuticals

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Alleo and Ubiquigent enter AI-driven strategic partnership to accelerate DUB-focused drug discovery
Revolutionizing drug discovery with SmartCADD
Study uncovers biological drivers of plasma proteins, offering new insights for disease biomarkers and drug discovery
TxGNN improves drug repurposing by predicting treatments for rare diseases with no approved therapies
Ohio State's novel DHODH inhibitor enters first human trials
PlaqueTec and RxCelerate collaborate on early phase drug discovery for coronary artery disease
KiNet web portal enhances study of kinase functions in cellular signaling pathways
The Key Role of iPSC-Derived Microglia in Research and Drug Discovery

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
New deep-learning framework identifies non-addictive pain relief options