Solgate streamlines SLC drug discovery with INTEGRA's automated pipetting systems

May 14 2025

Solgate - a biotech start-up based in Klosterneuburg, Austria - is accelerating the development of new therapies targeting solute carrier (SLC) transporters using automated liquid handling systems from INTEGRA Biosciences. This overlooked family of membrane proteins mediates the transport of nutrients, metabolites, signalling molecules and ions across cell membranes, and it is linked to a wide range of diseases, including metabolic conditions, neuropathologies and immune disorders.

Solgate is developing high throughput screening assays to discover and progress small molecules that can down- or up-regulate SLC function, and develop these small molecules into drug candidates. The company has invested in ASSIST PLUS pipetting robots and VIAFLO electronic pipettes to enable rapid, consistent and reproducible liquid handling across multiple projects. "When you're handling hundreds of plates across several pipelines, reproducibility becomes a challenge", explained Georgi Dimchev, Senior Scientist at Solgate. "Manual pipetting increases the risk of variability, so we automate as many steps as possible to maintain consistency."

Automation is particularly important for experiments repeated weekly. INTEGRA's systems ensure consistent reagent delivery and gentle handling of delicate cell layers, helping the team preserve data quality and reproducibility.,

The ASSIST PLUS systems and VIAFLO pipettes are exactly what we need. Whether you're a start-up or a large lab, these are the kinds of tools that help science move faster, and they have helped us to create a robust screening platform that can grow with the company."

Ivana Rinklake, Research Associate, Solgate

Solgate

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
