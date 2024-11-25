Detection Technology launches advanced X-ray detector portfolio at RSNA 2024

Detection Technology, a global leader in X-ray detector solutions, unveils a comprehensive portfolio of flat panel X-ray detectors at the RSNA 2024 exhibition to advance medical imaging. This unique medical flat panel lineup includes 20 solutions that combine high frame rates with exceptional image quality at low doses, and a wide dynamic range. The newly enhanced portfolio is optimized for a range of medical applications, including image-guided surgery, wireless radiography, fluoroscopy, oncology, and dental imaging.

Detection Technology Plc X-ray flat panel detectors for medical imaging. Image Credit: Detection Technology

“Our surgical imaging solutions offer versatile options with both amorphous silicon (a-Si) and IGZO (indium gallium zinc oxide) technology-based detectors,” explained Tuomas Holma, Director of Product Management at Detection Technology.

“For example, we have the X-Panel 2121a FDM, featuring a 200 µm pixel size a-Si-TFT design, and the X-Panel 2323z FDM with a 148 µm pixel IGZO-TFT, both ideal for image intensifier replacement. At the top of our surgical imaging and CBCT (Cone Beam Computed Tomography) range, the X-Panel 3030z FDM-TG-X, equipped with a 99 µm pixel and a 10 G Ethernet interface, delivers rapid 40 fps (1x1) imaging.”

For fluoroscopy, Detection Technology’s offerings include the X-Panel 4343a FRM with 140 µm a-Si-TFT and the X-Panel 4343z FDM with a 140 µm pixel IGZO-TFT, capable of operating at 40 fps (1x1). The portfolio also extends to a-Si and IGZO detectors for dental imaging, oncology, and portable digital radiography.

Beyond flat panel detectors, Detection Technology is showcasing its off-the-shelf CT (Computed Tomography) detector solutions for all medical modalities. The comprehensive CT range includes the X-ACE 16 HD, a value-oriented solution; the X-ACE 32 for mainstream imaging; and the high-performance X-Tile for advanced volumetric CT systems.

Our CT portfolio delivers lower radiation doses, faster scans, and superior imaging for an enhanced patient experience. Designed for quicker time-to-market and cost savings, it offers a reliable, one-stop solution built on trusted platforms—because in health and safety, only the most dependable solutions are acceptable.” Tuomas Holma, Director of Product Management, Detection Technology

Detection Technology is also providing a glimpse into the future of imaging technology with its exploration of photon-counting CT (PCCT) detectors, a promising advancement in imaging accuracy and detail.

“Photon-counting CT represents a transformative leap in imaging technology, offering unprecedented detail and accuracy. It’s a groundbreaking advancement that will empower clinicians with deeper insights and elevate patient care to new levels. We aim to lead the way in photon-counting CT and other next-generation imaging technologies.”