The silent struggles of men’s mental health and suicide prevention

Globally, the month of November is associated with campaigns to raise awareness and encourage conversation around men's health, particularly on topics such as prostate cancer, testicular cancer, mental health and suicide prevention.

In the UK, around 1 in 4 adults will experience a diagnosable mental health condition in any given year and current 2024 figures suggest that 1 in 7 rate their mental health either as bad, or the worst it has ever been. 

Although mental health conditions can affect anyone, suicide is the leading cause of death for men under the age of 50 in the UK, accounting for three-quarters of all deaths by suicide.

Men are less likely than women to access psychological therapies, making up only just over a third of referrals to the UK's National Health Service (NHS) talking therapies. Compared to women, men in the UK are also more likely to go missing and makeup almost 90% of rough sleepers. 

Depression affects men in unique ways, which has significant implications for diagnosis and treatment. 

While women are more frequently diagnosed with depression, men are up to three times more likely to die by suicide in the UK alone. Disparities between depression diagnoses in men and women may be partly due to social stigma, which has been shown to reduce help-seeking behaviours among men. 

Men living in deprived areas are also substantially more likely to have depression compared to those in non-deprived areas, highlighting the impact of environmental factors. 

The most effective way we can address these issues is by making psychological services more accessible and adopting collaborative care models tailored to men's needs. Non-stigmatising platforms of care, such as community support groups, can facilitate access to treatment by providing safe spaces for men to address mental distress."

Abhijit Nadkarni, NIHR Professor of Global Health Research, London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine (LSHTM)

Petra Gronholm, Assistant Professor at the Centre for Global Mental Health at LSHTM, said: "Men's mental health struggles often go unrecognized or undiagnosed, as they are much less likely than women to open up to those around them about how they're feeling or to seek help.

"We know that stereotypes around women's looks and behaviour are extremely damaging and it's important to recognise that stereotypes also affects men. Mental health stigma and societal expectations of masculinity both attribute to why men may be more likely to suffer in silence. Traditional gender roles, toxic masculinity, and skewed expectations around how men should display emotion often lead to a fear of being judged or appearing weak. It is completely incorrect to assume that men do not struggle with their mental health as much, simply because they are often portrayed, or expected, to be 'strong'.

Related Stories

"As men are typically less likely to ask for help they may, in turn, be more likely to use harmful coping methods instead, such as drugs or alcohol, or use escapist behaviours, such as fixating on work or hobbies. This can then mean that early indicators are potentially suppressed for longer periods of time before help is sought. For example, men are more likely than women to be detained under the Mental Health Act in the UK; a requirement to stay in a hospital for treatment or assessment due to risk to self or others from an urgent mental health concern.

"While monthly campaigns continue to be extremely important in raising awareness and encouraging conversations around topics that are often seen as 'taboo', it's vital that conversations around physical and mental health happen year-round. If you are facing challenges with your mental health, remember that you are not alone. It may feel as though talking about it is a sign of weakness but that could not be further from the truth. 

"A good first step is to learn about mental health conditions through resources online, such as the World Health Organization's toolkit to end stigma, or to explore local services. Reaching out to a trusted friend or family member to share how you are feeling can also be an important step forward." 

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
