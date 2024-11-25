Washtenaw County Health Department and U-M School of Public Health announce new partnership

The Washtenaw County Health Department and the University of Michigan School of Public Health have announced the establishment of a formal Academic Health Department partnership. The partnership will drive innovative public health solutions through enhanced education, workforce development, and community health services.

Coordinated through the School of Public Health's Office of Public Health Practice in collaboration with health department leadership and staff, this initiative bridges academic knowledge with practical applications, offering significant benefits including:

Enhanced learning experiences: Public health students will gain valuable hands-on learning opportunities integrated with real-world public health practice.

Public health students will gain valuable hands-on learning opportunities integrated with real-world public health practice. Workforce development and training: Health department staff will benefit from shared information and resources, enhancing their skills through collaborative efforts.

Health department staff will benefit from shared information and resources, enhancing their skills through collaborative efforts. Shared research and community health initiatives: Both organizations will participate in joint research projects and community health services, fostering innovation, improving public health outcomes, and maximizing resources.

The U-M School of Public Health and Washtenaw County Health Department have a long history of collaboration and now, through the Academic Health Department model, we demonstrate our ongoing commitment to this partnership. By combining our strengths, we can both prepare the future workforce and enhance public health capacity." Laura Power, MD, MPH, director of Michigan Public Health's Office of Public Health Practice

Juan Marquez, MD, MPH, medical director at the Washtenaw County Health Department echoes this sentiment: "We are excited about the opportunities this partnership creates to enhance both student learning and community public health initiatives. By working together, we can offer valuable experiences for students while addressing key public health challenges, ultimately strengthening the local public health workforce, which supports and improves health for everyone in Washtenaw County."