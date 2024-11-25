Washtenaw County Health Department and U-M School of Public Health announce new partnership

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
University of Michigan School of Public HealthNov 25 2024NewsGuard 100/100 Score

The Washtenaw County Health Department and the University of Michigan School of Public Health have announced the establishment of a formal Academic Health Department partnership. The partnership will drive innovative public health solutions through enhanced education, workforce development, and community health services.

Coordinated through the School of Public Health's Office of Public Health Practice in collaboration with health department leadership and staff, this initiative bridges academic knowledge with practical applications, offering significant benefits including:

  • Enhanced learning experiences: Public health students will gain valuable hands-on learning opportunities integrated with real-world public health practice.
  • Workforce development and training: Health department staff will benefit from shared information and resources, enhancing their skills through collaborative efforts.
  • Shared research and community health initiatives: Both organizations will participate in joint research projects and community health services, fostering innovation, improving public health outcomes, and maximizing resources.

The U-M School of Public Health and Washtenaw County Health Department have a long history of collaboration and now, through the Academic Health Department model, we demonstrate our ongoing commitment to this partnership. By combining our strengths, we can both prepare the future workforce and enhance public health capacity."

Laura Power, MD, MPH, director of Michigan Public Health's Office of Public Health Practice

Juan Marquez, MD, MPH, medical director at the Washtenaw County Health Department echoes this sentiment: "We are excited about the opportunities this partnership creates to enhance both student learning and community public health initiatives. By working together, we can offer valuable experiences for students while addressing key public health challenges, ultimately strengthening the local public health workforce, which supports and improves health for everyone in Washtenaw County."

Source:

University of Michigan School of Public Health

Posted in: Healthcare News

Tags: , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Air pollution linked to head and neck cancer risk
Inequalities in green space linked to preventable deaths in urban areas
Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine provides strong protection against MIS-C in children aged 5–17
Walk more, live longer: New study reveals the life-extending power of physical activity
Study links cannabis use to genotoxicity and transgenerational health impacts
More than 100,000 young people in the US live with inflammatory bowel disease
Ultra-processed foods drive obesity and metabolic risks
Inequities in COVID-19 vaccination coverage for older adults highlighted in global study

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Vaping among ex-smokers grows sharply as disposable e-cigarettes take hold