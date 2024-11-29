KIT’s 3ROCKIT 3R Center works towards developing methods to replace animal testing

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Karlsruhe Institute of TechnologyNov 29 2024NewsGuard 100/100 Score

In future medicine, personalized computer models, so-called Virtual Human Twins, could help in the planning of individual therapies. Today already, human organs can be simulated on chips or in petri dishes: Scientists are developing computer-aided methods and in-vitro technologies that are intended to reduce or even replace animal testing. The new 3ROCKIT 3R Center at KIT (Karlsruhe Institute of Technology) is a driving force behind this endeavor. As of January 01, 2025, Baden-Württemberg will add it to the statewide 3R network, funding it with EUR 100,000 per annum for three years.

3ROCKIT (stands for Replace Reduce Refine Organismal Research by Computational and Cellular technologies@KIT) has adopted a 6R principle for this concept: Besides the 3R strategy of reducing, replacing, and refining animal testing, it is to be ensured that all experimental designs are statistically robust, all experiments are registered, and even negative results are published (reporting).

The Center, headed by Dr. Nicole Jung is part of the KIT Center "Health Technologies" (KITHealthTech), where researchers work in a multidisciplinary team to find digital and technological solutions for our health system.

The development of technologies suitable for replacing animal experiments is an important component for future-proof research, such as in natural sciences and in medicine. The fact that 3ROCKIT will be funded within the Baden Württemberg-wide 3R network shows that we have put KIT on the right track here."

Professor Oliver Kraft, Vice President Research at KIT

3ROCKIT leverages digital technologies and deep neural network algorithms. The six core units of the 3R Center rely on technologies such as computer models and artificial intelligence (AI) to generate digital twins that are used to promote personalized medicine, build biomaterials, and develop intelligent surgical assistance systems. "The use of artificial intelligence has opened up a new dimension for 3R research. Highly accurate results can be obtained faster and the number of animals subjected to testing can be reduced dramatically," says Professor Ute Schepers, Spokesperson of the KIT Center "Health Technologies.

Digital simulation of active ingredients and therapies

Digital methods allow the researchers to predict how chemicals will affect cellular functions and calculate their biological distribution and effects in the body. A separate core unit is dedicated to build training datasets for the Virtual Human Twin: These personalized computer models of patients enable better risk assessment and customization of treatment.

Related Stories

Researchers at 3ROCKIT are also working on AI-based, autonomous labs for the development of in vitro methods, such as "organ on a chip" technologies and organoids, i.e. three-dimensional, tissue-like structures. With both approaches, it is possible to reproduce physiological processes outside a body, using the cells of patients. In the "3D Printing Center", resources for the production of 3D-prints are combined, allowing the use of materials such as polymers, metals, glass, and even tissue.

The Baden-Württemberg 3R network is now the umbrella for eight institutions in this state that use various approaches for the development of alternative experimental methods. Besides KIT, the Furtwangen and Ulm universities will be included in the network and receive funds.

Source:

Karlsruhe Institute of Technology

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Medical Science News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

New research explores how antimicrobial exposure affects Parkinson’s disease risk
New research explores how omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids may impact cancer rates
Research links COVID-19 vaccines to temporary facial palsy in over 5,000 patients
Can soda taxes fight obesity? New research adds to the debate
Antibiotic activity altered by interaction with nanoplastics, new research shows
Inside the Alzheimer's Association: Dr. Heather Snyder on Driving Research and Collaboration
Research shows brain synchronization between humans and dogs
Research suggests no need for yellow fever vaccine booster after initial dose

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
BMI's influence on disease pathogenesis uncovered in new research