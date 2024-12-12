UMD researcher aims to uncover "ghost networks" in Medicare Advantage health insurance plans

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
University of MarylandDec 12 2024NewsGuard 100/100 Score

Dr. Mika Hamer is about to go ghost hunting. Thanks to a $100K grant from the Robert Johnson Wood Foundation (RWJF), the University of Maryland School of Public Health researcher aims to uncover the extent of so-called "ghost networks" in Medicare Advantage health insurance plans. 

A "ghost network" describes the difference between advertised in-network healthcare providers for a given insurance plan and the providers who are in fact available to deliver care to patients enrolled in those plans – meaning a patient has more options on paper than in reality. In 2024, Medicare Advantage provided health insurance for upwards of 33 million Americans over 64 years old, over half of all Medicare clients in the country, according to KFF. 

We want patients on Medicare Advantage plans to know their true options. By learning how big these ghost networks are, why they exist and who they affect most, we will then be able to offer practical policy solutions to help. We already know that accessing healthcare and finding doctors who are accepting new patients is a problem. This study will pinpoint exactly where and how many ghost networks exist in Medicare Advantage, and who is most affected by larger ghost networks."

Dr. Mika Hamer, assistant professor, SPH Department of Health Policy and Management

Hamer's research will focus on patients' healthcare access, quality and equity with regard to Medicare Advantage plans, and will examine nationwide Medicare Advantage enrollment and visit data and provider network data from 2017 to 2021. Her funding, RWJF's Health Data for Action program, has enabled researchers access to health data that is often otherwise cost prohibitive. Beyond identifying the ghost networks, the study will also examine geographic locations, race, sex, ethnicity, age and other factors of people participating in plans with ghost networks. 

"We are thrilled to be working with Dr. Hamer and UMD School of Public Health to make valuable data available to this important research around ghost networks in Medicare Advantage. This study is poised to contribute actionable evidence to advance quality and access to care for Medicare Advantage enrollees," said Megan Collado, senior director at AcademyHealth, the organization that manages the RWJF Health Data for Action program. 

This work was supported by a grant (#82516) from the Robert Johnson Wood Foundation. The views expressed here do not necessarily reflect the views of the Foundation. To request an interview with Dr. Hamer, please reach out to [email protected]

Source:

University of Maryland

Posted in: Medical Research News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Medicare choices spark revolving door for older adults
Transparency and rigorous oversight urged for U.S. Medicare Advantage program
Election outcome could bring big changes to Medicare
Low-income Medicare Advantage beneficiaries face barriers to dental, vision and hearing care
Medicare coverage for obesity drug raises questions
KFF Health News sues to force disclosure of Medicare Advantage audit records
Medicare Advantage enrollment does not affect frailty trajectories
New vial size could save Medicare millions on Alzheimer's drug

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
New analysis raises concerns over Medicare Advantage spending for veterans