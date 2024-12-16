University Hospitals first in Northeast Ohio to use Da Vinci 5 for robotic-assisted surgeries

University Hospitals is the first health system in Northeast Ohio utilizing the Da Vinci 5 for robotic-assisted surgeries. With substantial improvements over previous models to provide a better experience for surgeons, caregivers and patients, this latest technology represents an evolution in robotic-assisted surgery. Approximately 26 trained surgeons at UH Cleveland Medical Center will be using this robot for a large variety of cases, including esophagectomies and gastric bypasses.

"The adoption of the DV5 is not just about technology – it reflects UH's strategic investment in the future of robotics," explained thoracic surgeon Christopher Towe, MD, the Charles A. Hubay, MD, Chair in Surgery, who performed the first case with the DV5 in November. "This aligns seamlessly with our mission to heal, to teach and to discover, reinforcing our dedication to providing the highest-quality care for our patients while staying at the forefront of medical innovation. By integrating systems like the DV5, we are ensuring that UH remains a leader in both patient outcomes and surgical education."

The first case was a hiatal hernia repair, and the second case was a resection of a mass in the thymus glad. Both procedures were successful and the patients were able to go home within a day due to the minimally invasive aspect of the DV5.

The DV5's improvements resulted from a decade of research and more than 14 million procedures performed on earlier models of the da Vinci robot, of which UH Cleveland Medical Center has six. UH currently has eight additional models of da Vinci robots throughout the health system at community hospital locations across Northeast Ohio, with another expected to be added soon.

Benefits of the new DV5 robot include:

Telepresence – Allows live-streaming of surgical procedures in real-time, enabling education, training, and collaboration with colleagues across the globe.

– Allows live-streaming of surgical procedures in real-time, enabling education, training, and collaboration with colleagues across the globe. Compact design – A smaller footprint so it can be used in various types of operating rooms, even those not originally designed for robotics.

– A smaller footprint so it can be used in various types of operating rooms, even those not originally designed for robotics. Enhancements in controls – Improved visualization and haptic feedback, a technology that simulates touch, for more precise minimally invasive procedures.

– Improved visualization and haptic feedback, a technology that simulates touch, for more precise minimally invasive procedures. Improved ergonomics – A redesigned surgeon console offers customizable positioning to accommodate a wide range of body types and provide more comfort during lengthy procedures.

The new technology benefits more than just surgeons in the operating room. From a nursing perspective, the compact tower of the DV5 also reduces the amount of movement around the room for the circulating nurse. This robot integrates multiple functions, including integrated laparoscopic equipment, into one tower rather than multiple units in the room, taking up less space and enhancing efficiency. Circulators can control the energy for cautery that helps with hemostasis during cases, as well as insufflation -- gas needed to expand the operative space during procedures.