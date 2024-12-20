Subjective walking speed is a quick, equipment-free tool for identifying metabolic health risks

Evaluating how individuals perceive their walking pace compared to peers may emerge as a key public health tool

A study published in Scientific Reports describes the association between walking speed and the risk of metabolic diseases in individuals with obesity.

Background

Walking speed, together with heart rate and blood pressure, is considered to be a vital contributing factor for cardiometabolic diseases. Studies have found associations between slow walking speed and increased risk of cardiovascular disease and mortality among older individuals.

In Japan, the prevalence of obesity and metabolic syndrome among individuals aged over 20 years are 27% and 18%, respectively. In the country, visceral fat accumulation is an important diagnostic criterion for metabolic syndrome.

Given the strong association between obesity and metabolic disease risk, scientists in this study have investigated the association between self-reported walking speed and the risk of metabolic diseases among obese individuals.

Study design

The study included more than 24,000 adults who underwent a comprehensive health checkup at a hospital in Japan between April 2011 and June 2022.

Of these participants, 8578 with a body mass index (BMI) of more than 25.0 kilogram/m2 and 9626 individuals with a waist circumference of more than 85 centimeters for men and 90 centimeters for women were designed as “obese,” according to the diagnosis criteria by the Japan Society for the Study of Obesity.

A total of 6742 individuals who met both the criteria of BMI and waist circumference were suspected to have a higher risk of metabolic diseases (hypertension, diabetes mellitus, and dyslipidemia).

All participants self-reported their walking speed using a standardized health examination questionnaire. Information on exercise habits, current smoking status, and alcohol drinking frequencies was also collected.

Appropriate statistical analyses adjusted for potential covariates (age, sex, exercise habit, and smoking and drinking habits) were conducted to determine the association between self-reported walking speed and risk of metabolic diseases.

Important observations

About 45% of participants with obesity based on BMI reported faster walking speed. Among participants with obesity based on waist circumference, 48% reported faster walking speed. Among participants with obesity based on both BMI and waist circumference, 45% reported faster walking speed.

In these three groups of participants with obesity, dyslipidemia had the highest prevalence, followed by hypertension and diabetes.

The age- and sex-adjusted analysis of participants with obesity based on BMI revealed that fast walking speed can reduce the risks of diabetes and dyslipidemia by 30% and 3%, respectively, as compared to those with slow walking speed.

The analysis adjusted for all covariates revealed that fast walking speed can significantly reduce the risk of diabetes.

Considering participants with obesity based on waist circumference, the age- and sex-adjusted analysis revealed that fast walking speed can reduce the risks of diabetes, hypertension, and dyslipidemia by 30%, 6%, and 4%, respectively.

The analysis adjusted for all covariates revealed that fast walking speed can significantly reduce the risks of these metabolic diseases in participants with obesity based on waist circumference.

Among participants with obesity based on both BMI and waist circumference revealed that fast walking speed can reduce the risks of diabetes, hypertension, and dyslipidemia by 29%, 5%, and 3%, respectively.

Study significance

The study finds that fast walking speed can significantly reduce the risks of diabetes, hypertension, and dyslipidemia among obese individuals who are known to have higher risks of developing metabolic diseases.

Walking speed is known to have positive associations with aerobic capacity and cardiorespiratory fitness. Good cardiorespiratory fitness is associated with a reduced risk of metabolic diseases, justifying the benefits of fast walking speed observed in this study.

Fast walking speed can also reduce metabolic disease risk by decreasing inflammation and oxidative stress mediators. Evidence has suggested that fast walking can improve cardiometabolic outcomes by increasing insulin sensitivity, reducing blood pressure, and improving blood lipid profiles.

Because of its cross-sectional design, the study could not determine the causal relationship between self-reported walking speed and the risk of metabolic diseases. Given this limitation, scientists suggest that future studies should include follow-up data from participants and use a longitudinal design.

The study analyzed health checkup data obtained from a single hospital in Kyoto, which restricts the generalizability of the study findings.

Overall, the study findings highlight the importance of fast walking speed in the timely prevention of metabolic diseases, which is particularly beneficial for obese people.