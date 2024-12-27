Novel tool holds great promise for studying mitochondrial calcium signaling

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Higher Education PressDec 27 2024

Mitochondrial calcium signaling is crucial for energy metabolism and calcium homeostasis, but monitoring it accurately is challenging due to pH fluctuations. Existing GECIs are often sensitive to pH changes, leading to artifacts and inaccurate measurements. Additionally, the limited availability of cyan fluorescent GECIs hinders multiplexed imaging.

Building on the bright cyan fluorescent protein mTurquoise2, TurCaMP offers an inverse response to Ca2+ transients and is insensitive to pH changes within the physiological range. This makes it a valuable tool for studying mitochondrial calcium signaling with high signal-to-noise ratio and minimal background noise.

TurCaMP's pH insensitivity and cyan fluorescence enable multiplexed imaging of calcium signals in different cellular compartments, opening new avenues for studying complex calcium-dependent physiological events.

This research showcases the potential of computational modeling and experimental validation in developing novel GECIs. TurCaMP represents a significant advancement in calcium imaging tools and holds great promise for advancing our understanding of mitochondrial calcium signaling and its role in various cellular processes and diseases.

Source:

Higher Education Press

Journal reference:

Gu, W., et al. (2024). A bright cyan fluorescence calcium indicator for mitochondrial calcium with minimal interference from physiological pH fluctuations. Biophysics Reports. doi.org/10.52601/bpr.2024.240001.

Posted in: Molecular & Structural Biology | Biochemistry

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Low magnesium intake identified as a key factor in cardiovascular disease
New insights into Sjögren's disease pathogenesis and treatment
Scientists discover key protein that helps cancer cells evade CAR T cell therapy
New Alzheimer's guidelines provide comprehensive framework for diagnosis
Study finds bone density loss associated with levothyroxine
Visceral fat found to contribute to Alzheimer's disease development
Researchers identify key mechanism linking brain stress to Alzheimer's disease
Gut transit time and pH shape microbiome individuality and dietary responses

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Skeletal muscle loss linked to increased risk of dementia