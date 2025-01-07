Key actions identified to improve post-acute care for TBI patients

A new systematic literature search identified the highest priority clinical actions aimed at improving post-acute care for non-hospitalized traumatic brain injury (TBI). The study is published in the peer-reviewed Journal of Neurotrauma.



The study, contributed by Noah Silverberg, PhD, from the University of British Columbia, and coauthors, aimed to identify existing evidence-based guidance and specific clinical actions over the days to months following non-hospitalized TBI that should be prioritized for implementation in primary care.



"Many people with TBI do not receive follow-up care, or receive inadequate or inappropriate care, predisposing them to suboptimal recovery and chronic disability," stated the authors. "Clinical practice guidelines can reduce the variability in care by synthesizing empirical evidence and translating them into actionable recommendations."



The following findings of the investigator's prioritization survey were noteworthy: follow-up care should include early education, guidance on return to activity, and assessing risk for prolonged recovery and the need for return visits and referral to specialty TBI services. Screening and initiating treatment for mental health complications was also a priority.



"The vast majority of TBI patients do not require admission to a hospital. But their subsequent post-acute care is often fragmented, inappropriate, or even nonexistent. These authors identify the most important steps towards improving the quality of care for this large patient population," says Alex Valadka, MD, Deputy Editor of Journal of Neurotrauma, from the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center.