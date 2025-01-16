Wearable devices can identify and predict flare-ups in inflammatory bowel disease

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Mount Sinai Health SystemJan 16 2025

Wearable devices can identify, differentiate, and predict flare-ups, or the worsening of symptoms and inflammation, in inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), Mount Sinai researchers have shown in a first-of-its-kind study.

The findings, published in the journal Gastroenterology on January 16, suggest that wearable technology can predict the subsequent development of flares in IBD, enabling continuous disease monitoring through widely available commercial devices.

"Current disease-monitoring methods rely on patients directly interacting with their doctors, either through office visits, blood or stool testing, or by undergoing a colonoscopy. These methods also only assess the disease at one point in time, and can often be invasive or inconvenient," said first author Robert Hirten, MD, Clinical Director of the Hasso Plattner Institute for Digital Health; and Associate Professor of Medicine (Gastroenterology), and Artificial Intelligence and Human Health, at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai. "Our study shows that commonly used wearable devices such as Apple Watches, Fitbits, and Oura Rings can be effective tools in monitoring chronic inflammatory diseases like IBD. This creates an opportunity to monitor the disease remotely outside the health care setting, in a continuous manner, and potentially in real time."

IBD is a chronic condition that causes inflammation in the intestines and affects more than 2.4 million people in the United States. Mount Sinai researchers enrolled more than 300 participants with ulcerative colitis or Crohn's disease, the two major types of IBD, from 36 states. The participants wore devices, answered daily symptom surveys, and provided blood and stool assessments of inflammation.

The researchers found that circadian patterns of heart rate variability (a marker of nervous system function), along with heart rate, oxygenation, and daily activity, all measured by the wearable devices, were significantly altered when inflammation or symptoms were present. Moreover, these physiological markers could detect inflammation even in the absence of symptoms and distinguish whether symptoms were driven by active inflammation in the intestines. Importantly, the researchers found that these metrics measured by wearables changed up to seven weeks before flares developed.

The researchers are applying similar approaches to other chronic inflammatory diseases, such as rheumatoid arthritis, and leveraging artificial intelligence to develop algorithms using wearable device data to predict flares on an individualized basis.

These findings open the door to leveraging wearable technology for health monitoring and disease management in innovative ways we haven't previously considered. Our hope is that, in the future, this approach will significantly enhance the quality of life of our patients."

Robert Hirten, MD, Clinical Director of the Hasso Plattner Institute for Digital Health and Associate Professor of Medicine (Gastroenterology), and Artificial Intelligence and Human Health, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai

Source:

Mount Sinai Health System

Journal reference:

Hirten, R. P., et al. (2025). Physiological Data Collected from Wearable Devices Identify and Predict Inflammatory Bowel Disease Flares. Gastroenterology. doi.org/10.1053/j.gastro.2024.12.024.

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

DASH Diet earns top spots in 2025 U.S. News & World Report Best Diets Rankings
Indiana State senator moves to scrap hospital monopoly law he helped create
Cardiovascular disease pathways associated with psoriasis, but not other immune-mediated diseases
Microbial biomarkers identified in lupus and IBD offer pathways for targeted therapies
New insights on the association between genes, gut microbiota, and mental health
Mediterranean diet linked to reduced risk of inflammatory bowel disease
Genetic variant identified as potential predictor for severe ulcerative colitis
Morning coffee drinkers have better heart health and lower mortality risk

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
IBD increases type 1 diabetes risk, revealing a bidirectional link between the two conditions