New research identifies metabolic targets to combat antibiotic-resistant bacterial infections

Study reveals how targeting unique metabolic pathways in specific pathogens could lead to precision antibiotics, offering a solution to antimicrobial resistance.

Antibiotic capsule pills on blue background.Study: Niche-specific metabolic phenotypes can be used to identify antimicrobial targets in pathogens. Image Credit: Fahroni/Shutterstock.com

In a recent study published in  PLoS Biology, a group of researchers identified niche-specific metabolic phenotypes and essential genes in pathogens using genome-scale metabolic reconstructions (GENREs), demonstrating their potential as targets for developing targeted antimicrobial therapies.

Background

Bacterial pathogens are responsible for significant global mortality, accounting for 16% of deaths worldwide and 44% in low-resource settings. With over 500 known human-associated pathogens, growing antimicrobial resistance has made treatment increasingly challenging.

Targeting metabolic pathways unique to specific physiological niches offers a promising alternative to broad-spectrum antibiotics, potentially reducing resistance development. Evolutionary phenomena such as natural selection and convergent evolution likely influence pathogen metabolic phenotypes in distinct niches, yet these connections remain underexplored.

High-throughput GENREs can uncover niche-specific metabolic signatures, paving the way for novel, targeted antimicrobial therapies. Further research is needed for validation.

About the study

Bacterial genome sequences from the Bacterial and Viral Bioinformatics Resource Center (BV-BRC) version 3.6.12 database were filtered based on quality, completeness, and human host origin. Criteria for inclusion required genomes to be at least 80% complete, have contamination levels under 10%, and exhibit high consistency with known protein sequences.

Metadata-driven selection prioritized sequences with comprehensive annotations, ensuring accurate downstream analyses. This process yielded 914 unique genome sequences, which were annotated using the Rapid Annotation using Subsystem Technology (RAST) version 2.0 and reconstructed into GENREs via the Reconstructor algorithm. Benchmarking with the Metabolic Model Testing (MEMOTE) tool confirmed the quality of the reconstructed models.

A reaction presence matrix was generated to analyze metabolic variability, classifying reactions into core, accessory, and unique categories. A histogram revealed 232 reactions uniquely present in a single strain, underscoring the diversity of metabolic functions across pathogens.

Related Stories

Flux Balance Analysis (FBA) was performed for all GENREs, followed by dimensionality reduction using t-distributed Stochastic Neighbor Embedding (t-SNE) for visualization. This approach highlighted taxonomic and niche-specific clustering, validating the use of 10 flux samples per GENRE for effective analysis.

Essential genes were identified through FBA-based single-gene knockouts, isolating niche-specific genes. The gene thymidylate synthase X (thyX), uniquely important to stomach isolates, was targeted with the compound lawsone.

Experimental validation using microbial growth assays confirmed its efficacy, supporting computational predictions and demonstrating the potential of niche-specific antimicrobial strategies.

Study results

To capture the diversity of functional metabolic phenotypes across bacterial pathogens, 914 in silico GENREs were created, encompassing 345 species across nine bacterial phyla. These reconstructions, generated through an automated pipeline, include over one million combined reactions, genes, and metabolites.

On average, each model contains approximately 1,500 genes, reactions, and metabolites. The GENRE collection, termed PATHogen GENome-scale Network reconstruction (PATHGENN), is the first high-quality compilation of metabolic reconstructions for all known human-associated bacterial pathogens.

Models were constructed using publicly available genome sequences from the Bacterial and Viral Bioinformatics Resource Center (BV-BRC), and their quality was validated using MEMOTE benchmarking, which confirmed an average score of 84%, signifying high biological relevance.

PATHGENN offers valuable insights into pathogen metabolism by categorizing metabolic reactions as core (present in >75% of GENREs), accessory (25%-75%), or unique (<25%). Reaction annotation revealed that unique reactions frequently involve terpenoid, polyketide, and xenobiotic metabolism, which are linked to drug metabolism and antimicrobial resistance.

The analysis also showed that the clustering of metabolic phenotypes aligns with both taxonomic class and physiological niche, highlighting the impact of evolutionary history and environmental pressures on metabolic function.

Focusing on niche-specific targets, the study identified seven uniquely essential genes in stomach-associated pathogens, including thyX, which encodes thymidylate synthase. This enzyme, crucial for Deoxyribonucleic Acid (DNA) synthesis, is absent in humans, making it a promising target for antimicrobial development.

Lawsone, a known inhibitor of thyX, was tested for its ability to inhibit the growth of stomach pathogens selectively. Experimental validation demonstrated that lawsone effectively inhibited the growth of stomach-associated pathogens without affecting non-stomach-associated isolates, supporting the computational predictions and the potential for targeted antimicrobial therapies.

The findings underscore the potential of leveraging physiological niches to develop site-specific antimicrobial strategies. Targeting uniquely essential genes shared by pathogens in a specific environment could reduce reliance on broad-spectrum antibiotics and combat antimicrobial resistance.

Conclusions

To summarize, the antimicrobial resistance crisis demands innovative strategies for identifying new or repurposed therapies. Using genomic data and metabolic network modeling, this study identified thyX, a niche-specific essential gene, as a promising antimicrobial target in stomach pathogens.

A collection of 914 GENREs provided valuable insights into pathogen metabolism. Validation experiments confirmed that lawsone, a thyX inhibitor, selectively inhibited stomach-specific pathogens without affecting non-stomach isolates.

This approach highlights the potential for targeted, site-specific antimicrobial therapies to address resistance challenges.

Journal reference:

Posted in: Drug Discovery & Pharmaceuticals | Life Sciences News | Pharmaceutical News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Vijay Kumar Malesu

Written by

Vijay Kumar Malesu

Vijay holds a Ph.D. in Biotechnology and possesses a deep passion for microbiology. His academic journey has allowed him to delve deeper into understanding the intricate world of microorganisms. Through his research and studies, he has gained expertise in various aspects of microbiology, which includes microbial genetics, microbial physiology, and microbial ecology. Vijay has six years of scientific research experience at renowned research institutes such as the Indian Council for Agricultural Research and KIIT University. He has worked on diverse projects in microbiology, biopolymers, and drug delivery. His contributions to these areas have provided him with a comprehensive understanding of the subject matter and the ability to tackle complex research challenges.    

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Kumar Malesu, Vijay. (2025, January 17). New research identifies metabolic targets to combat antibiotic-resistant bacterial infections. News-Medical. Retrieved on January 17, 2025 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20250117/New-research-identifies-metabolic-targets-to-combat-antibiotic-resistant-bacterial-infections.aspx.

  • MLA

    Kumar Malesu, Vijay. "New research identifies metabolic targets to combat antibiotic-resistant bacterial infections". News-Medical. 17 January 2025. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20250117/New-research-identifies-metabolic-targets-to-combat-antibiotic-resistant-bacterial-infections.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Kumar Malesu, Vijay. "New research identifies metabolic targets to combat antibiotic-resistant bacterial infections". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20250117/New-research-identifies-metabolic-targets-to-combat-antibiotic-resistant-bacterial-infections.aspx. (accessed January 17, 2025).

  • Harvard

    Kumar Malesu, Vijay. 2025. New research identifies metabolic targets to combat antibiotic-resistant bacterial infections. News-Medical, viewed 17 January 2025, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20250117/New-research-identifies-metabolic-targets-to-combat-antibiotic-resistant-bacterial-infections.aspx.

Suggested Reading

Research uncovers dietary patterns influencing Mediterranean Diet adherence
Aircraft noise pollution harms arteries, but heart drugs show promise in animal model research
Simple green synthesis of silver nanoparticles from goji berries
Being fit matters more than weight for long-term health, research shows
New research explores hidden health risks of hereditary hemochromatosis
Procalcitonin test fails to shorten antibiotic use in hospitalized children
Groundbreaking trial finds levofloxacin effective against multidrug-resistant TB
AstraZeneca's Pioneering Research in Heart Failure and ATTR-CM

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
No short-term benefit found for PCT-guided antibiotic treatment in children