Expert consensus provides unified framework for prostate cancer care in China

While prostate cancer is becoming more prevalent among middle-aged and elderly men in China, clinical practice still faces considerable challenges due to the lack of unified guidelines and high-level evidence on several aspects of patient care. Despite the publication of various international and domestic guidelines, many crucial areas remain unclear, particularly in the management of localized and metastatic prostate cancer. This consensus is a timely response to these challenges, providing a unified framework that can serve as a reference for clinicians throughout the patient journey.



On October 10, 2024, a consensus was published (DOI: 10.1002/uro2.76) in the journal UroPrecision. The document is the result of in-depth discussions and voting by a panel of leading experts, including urologists, medical oncologists, and radiologists. Together, they addressed 19 critical questions related to prostate cancer management, including screening, biopsy techniques, handling localized and locally advanced disease, biochemical recurrence, and managing both castration-sensitive and castration-resistant prostate cancer.



Key findings of the consensus include strong support for prostate-specific antigen (PSA) screening, with 89% of experts agreeing that PSA screening can reduce prostate cancer-specific mortality in China. The panel recommends starting screening at age 50 for men without a family history of prostate cancer or BRCA2 mutations. In treatment strategies, experts endorsed the use of next-generation hormonal agents combined with androgen deprivation therapy (ADT) for high-volume metastatic castration-sensitive prostate cancer patients. For nonmetastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer, 75% of experts advocated for further Prostate-Specific Membrane Antigen (PSMA) Positron Emission Tomography/Computed Tomography (PET/CT) examination when traditional imaging fails to show metastasis.



Nianzeng Xing, the corresponding author of the study, emphasized, "This consensus marks a significant milestone in standardizing prostate cancer management in China. It provides clinicians with a reference for the entire patient journey, from screening to treatment and follow-up."



The consensus document offers practical, evidence-based guidance designed to support Chinese clinicians in addressing the complexities of prostate cancer. By addressing key challenges through expert consensus, it aims to not only improve patient outcomes but also enhance the overall quality of life for those affected by the disease. These recommendations on screening and treatment are expected to significantly impact clinical practices across China, potentially reducing the disease burden and improving survival rates. As the incidence of prostate cancer continues to climb, this consensus will play a crucial role in advancing care standards and ensuring better management of the disease nationwide.

Source: Chinese Academy of Sciences Journal reference: Han, S., et al. (2024). Hot issues on Chinese expert consensus of prostate cancer management. UroPrecision. doi.org/10.1002/uro2.76.