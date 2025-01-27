Sphere Fluidics launches Cyto-Mine Chroma and announces Early Access Program

Sphere FluidicsJan 27 2025

Sphere Fluidics, a leading provider of innovative picodroplet-based microfluidics solutions for functional single cell analysis and isolation, today announced the launch of Cyto-Mine® Chroma and the opening of its Early Access Program at SLAS2025 International Conference and Exhibition in San Diego.

Cyto-Mine Chroma represents the next generation of Sphere Fluidics' industry-leading Cyto-Mine single-cell analysis platform. The Early Access Program provides an opportunity to be among the first to demo the Cyto-Mine Chroma for faster project timeline completion and improved outcomes across broad applications, including antibody discovery, cell line development, and emerging areas such as cell therapy. Through the program, the Company will collaborate closely with forward-thinking customers to drive innovation and inform the development of future applications and assays on the platform.

Offering enhanced capabilities, including multiplexing and greater assay flexibility, Cyto-Mine Chroma has been developed to maximize the efficiency and precision of single-cell functional analysis - enabling tens of millions of cells to be screened in a day. Leveraging a four-color laser and detector system, Cyto-Mine Chroma expands the number of parameters that can be analyzed for each cell in a single assay. This supports the upcoming launch of the Company's first multiplexed assay kit, facilitating multiple readouts within a single experiment, optimizing the throughput and precision of cell selection. By accelerating the early selection of superior candidate cells for downstream expansion or further analysis, overall timelines are reduced from months to weeks, while reducing effort and cost.

Sphere Fluidics will be showcasing Cyto-Mine Chroma at its booth (#2744) at SLAS2025. Chief Technology Officer, Richard Hammond, will be presenting a Solutions Spotlight demonstrating the new platform's capabilities on day two of the conference, Tuesday January 28th, 12:00 - 12:20pm.

The next-generation Cyto-Mine Chroma platform has been designed to transform single-cell analysis. We are excited to unveil this innovative platform and its Early Access Program at SLAS, the premier event for lab automation and screening. This launch underscores our dedication to advancing biotechnology. Collaborating closely with key industry stakeholders and researchers will allow us to ensure our microfluidic technologies meet the evolving needs of the sector, both now and in the future."

Dale Levitzke, CEO, Sphere Fluidics

Sphere Fluidics

