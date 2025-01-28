New urine test shows promise for prostate cancer screening

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Michigan Medicine - University of MichiganJan 28 2025

Traditional approaches to prostate cancer screening involve blood tests, MRI, and biopsies.

However, in addition to being uncomfortable, some of these procedures result in overdiagnosis of low-grade cancers.

In a new study, researchers at the University of Michigan Health Rogel Cancer Center have clinically validated a previously developed urine test, which can potentially bypass these invasive procedures among men who are unlikely to benefit.

Prostate cancers are categorized based on their Gleason Grade or Grade Group. 

Those with Gleason 3+4=7, or Grade Group 2, or higher are more likely to grow and cause harm in comparison with Gleason 6 or Grade Group 1 prostate cancers, which are considered non-aggressive.

The urine test, called MyProstateScore 2.0, or MPS2, looks at 18 different genes linked to high-grade prostate cancer. 

The researchers had previously demonstrated that the test was effective in identifying GG2 or higher cancers, helping patients avoid unnecessary biopsies.

However, in that study, urine samples were obtained after a digital rectal examination.

Its primary benefit is that the test can accurately predict your probability of developing aggressive prostate cancer, putting both the patient and physician at ease."

Ganesh Palapattu, M.D.

Related Stories

"The process requires the prostate to be compressed, causing the release of cellular debris into a urine sample that the patient provides after the rectal exam," said Ganesh S. Palapattu, M.D., a professor of urology.

Such an examination may not be practical for many and is associated with some discomfort.

Developing a potential at-home test

In the study, the team modified the urine collection approach so that the MPS2 test could detect markers for prostate cancer, without requiring a prior rectal exam.

Using urine samples from a cohort of 266 men who did not undergo a rectal exam, they found that the test could detect 94% of GG2 or higher cancers and was more sensitive than blood tests.

Further, the team used mathematical models to demonstrate that the use of MPS2 would have avoided up to 53% of unnecessary biopsies.

"These results show that MPS2 has promise as an at-home test," Palapattu said. 

"Its primary benefit is that the test can accurately predict your probability of developing aggressive prostate cancer, putting both the patient and physician at ease."

MPS2 can also help patients save on healthcare costs since it is significantly cheaper than an MRI.

The team is interested in repeating the study and corroborating their results with a larger, diverse population of men.

They're also hoping to study the test's performance in men as a surveillance screen for low-risk prostate cancer.

"MPS2 could potentially improve the health of our patients by avoiding overdiagnosis and overtreatment and allowing us to focus on those who are most likely to have aggressive cancers," Palapattu said.

MPS2 is currently available through Lynx Dx, a University of Michigan spin-off company that has an exclusive university license to commercialize MPS2. Patients interested in learning more can call the Michigan Medicine Cancer AnswerLine at 800-865-1125. 

Source:

Michigan Medicine - University of Michigan

Journal reference:

Tosoian, J. J., et al. (2025) Clinical validation of MyProstateScore 2.0 testing using first-catch, non-DRE urine. The Journal of Urology. DOI: 10.1097/JU.0000000000004421.

Posted in: Men's Health News | Medical Science News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

New diagnostic device could enable at-home early bladder cancer detection
GLP-1RA initiation linked to new thyroid cancer diagnoses
OncoAssure announces clinical validation of prostate cancer test
AstraZeneca receives positive NICE recommendations for lung cancer treatment
Single dose of novel drug shows tumor-clearing potential in breast cancer models
Study offers insight into how senescent cells survive after cancer treatment
Stronger muscles may improve survival chances for cancer patients
New copper detection tool may lead to lung cancer treatment breakthrough

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Breakthrough study targets tumor cell clusters to prevent metastasis