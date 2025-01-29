Disperazol Pharma joins the AMR Industry Alliance to combat antimicrobial resistance

Disperazol Pharma, a leading biotechnology firm that develops compounds that dismantle biofilms of critical Gram—negative pathogens, today announced that it has joined the AMR Industry Alliance. AMR is currently responsible for an estimated 1.27 million deaths annually worldwide, with projections warning of even greater impacts if action is delayed.

Disperazol Pharma has a first-hand understanding both of the implications of AMR and of the challenges that pharmaceutical biotechnology SMEs face when developing and bringing their innovative antimicrobial solutions to market,” Dr Michael Graz, CSO, Disperazol Pharma

“At Disperazol Pharma we are pleased to be able to play our part in fighting antimicrobial resistance by supporting these often early stage companies in their journey to achieve their goals.”

The AMR Industry Alliance brings together pharmaceutical, biotechnology, diagnostic, and health-related organizations to develop sustainable solutions to combat AMR. By joining the Alliance, Disperazol Pharma will partner with organizations across the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and diagnostic sectors to help advance the Alliance’s mission of creating sustainable solutions to the AMR crisis.

“The antimicrobial crisis requires new and collaborative solutions,” said Melissa Gong Mitchell, secretariat lead of the Alliance. “Disperazol Pharma’s innovation and commitment to combatting AMR is a welcome addition to our Alliance.”