Huntsman Cancer Institute leads the way with advanced robotic surgery technology

Huntsman Cancer Institute at the University of Utah (the U) proudly announces the addition of two da Vinci 5 robotic surgical systems. This state-of-the-art technology is designed to enhance precision, control, and safety during minimally invasive surgeries, setting a new standard in patient care. These advancements align with Huntsman Cancer Institute's focus on successfully delivering world-class cancer care through innovative treatments.

This is a significant leap forward in robotic surgery. The force feedback technology provides instant, tactile information, allowing us to perform procedures with unmatched precision. This technology offers significant benefits to patients." Brian Mitzman, MD, MS, FACS, FCCP, Huntsman Cancer Institute investigator, assistant professor of cardiothoracic surgery at the U, and medical director of robotic surgery for University of Utah Health

The introduction of the da Vinci 5 marks a major milestone in Huntsman Cancer Institute's commitment to delivering cutting-edge care to communities across the Mountain West. With robotic arms that mimic a surgeon's hand movements and enhanced visualization capabilities, the da Vinci 5 enables complex surgeries to be performed through small incisions, reducing hospital stays and accelerating recovery times.

"I am thrilled that our patients at Huntsman Cancer Institute will now have access to the Da Vinci 5," says Sachin Apte, MD, MBA, MS, Chief Clinical Officer at Huntsman Cancer Institute and physician-in-chief of the cancer hospital. "This innovative platform incorporates enhanced surgical senses and data analytics to not only enable our surgeons to deliver safe and effective care-but also to improve surgical performance. The Da Vinci 5 is a transformative advancement in minimally invasive surgery."

The da Vinci 5 offers a wide range of surgical specialties, and this versatility allows Huntsman Cancer Institute to offer minimally invasive options for a variety of complex procedures, including thoracic, urologic, gynecologic, colorectal, and head and neck surgeries.

Advancing surgical innovation

Huntsman Cancer Institute has long been at the forefront of robotic surgery. It was the first cancer center in the Mountain West to offer single-port robotic surgery earlier in 2024 and is now the first in Utah to offer the da Vinci 5 to patients. The addition of the da Vinci 5 expands Huntsman Cancer Institute's existing robotic surgery program, which now includes nine platforms across five sites.

"We are at the epicenter of robotic surgery," says Mitzman. "We have 38 active robotic surgeons and a robust training program that ensures we're always advancing our expertise. Our surgeons are not only performing these procedures but also teaching other doctors at cancer centers around the country how to use this technology."

Unlike traditional surgical procedures, the da Vinci 5 allows surgeons to receive real-time feedback and insights during operations. The system's artificial intelligence provides detailed analytics on each procedure, helping surgeons optimize their techniques.

"The platform's case insights can measure everything from the force applied during surgery to the efficiency of a surgeon's movements," says Mitzman. "These insights are invaluable for both trainees and experienced surgeons, helping us continually improve our skills and outcomes."

A patient's perspective

Denise Dailey, one of the first patients to undergo surgery with the da Vinci 5 at Huntsman Cancer Institute, shared her experience.

"I went home the next day with no limitations," says Dailey. "The recovery was a breeze compared to what other people have told me about traditional surgeries. I didn't need any pain medication after being discharged, and my breathing is completely normal."

Dailey was initially concerned about the impact of the surgery on her daily life. However, she was pleasantly surprised by the seamless recovery process and the compassionate care she received at Huntsman Cancer Institute.

"Dr. Mitzman's diagnosis was spot on, and instead of removing my entire lung, he was able to perform a wedge resection," Denise adds. "I even got my hair done the next week, and no one could tell I had been in surgery."

The future of robotic surgery at Huntsman Cancer Institute

Since introducing robotic surgery in 2005, Huntsman Cancer Institute has performed more than 10,000 robotic-assisted procedures, with numbers growing exponentially. Huntsman Cancer Institute plans to continue expanding its robotic surgery program by acquiring additional platforms, training more surgeons, and hiring specialists in robotic procedures.

"We are committed to being the best of the best in robotic surgery," says Mitzman. "This new technology is not only improving patient outcomes but also ensuring that our communities have access to the most advanced care available. We've doubled our robotic fleet in the past year alone, demonstrating our dedication to staying at the forefront of medical advancements."

Mitzman estimates that the new da Vinci 5 will be utilized in around 500 surgeries this year between the U and Huntsman Cancer Institute.