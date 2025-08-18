Highly sensitive individuals more prone to mental health challenges

Queen Mary University of LondonAug 18 2025

The meta-analysis of 33 studies, the first of its kind, looked at the relationship between sensitivity and common mental health problems such as depression and anxiety. Researchers found there was a significant, positive relationship between the two, concluding that highly sensitive people are more likely to experience depression and anxiety compared to those who are less sensitive.

In the study, sensitivity was defined as a personality trait that reflects people's capacity to perceive and process environmental stimuli such as bright lights, subtle changes in the environment and other peoples' moods. Often overlooked in mental health studies and clinical practice, which tend to focus on neuroticism and its association with mental health conditions, this research shows that understanding a person's sensitivity level is important and can have therapeutic implications. 

For example, people with more sensitive personality traits may be more likely to benefit from treatment plans which involve techniques such as applied relaxation and mindfulness, which can also prevent relapse. 

This is the most extensive systematic review on sensitivity and mental health in adolescents and adults to date, and is the first ever meta-analysis on the topic to estimate the impact of this relationship. We found positive and moderate correlations between sensitivity and various mental health problems such as depression, anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder, agoraphobia and avoidant personality disorder. Our findings suggest that sensitivity should be considered more in clinical practice which could be used to improve diagnosis of conditions."

Tom Falkenstein, psychotherapist and PhD student at Queen Mary University of London

"In addition, our findings could help improve treatment for these individuals. Around 31% of the general population are considered highly sensitive, and, as our findings show, are more likely to respond better to some psychological interventions than less sensitive individuals. Therefore, sensitivity should be considered when thinking about treatment plans for mental health conditions. Our work shows it is crucial that the awareness of sensitivity is improved among mental health care professionals, so clinicians and practitioners can recognise the trait in their patients, and tailor treatment to their sensitivity."

Michael Pluess, Professor in Developmental Psychology at University of Surrey and Visiting Professor at Queen Mary University of London said:

"This is the first meta-analysis providing robust evidence that highly sensitive people are more prone to common mental health problems. However, it is important to remember that highly sensitive people are also more responsive to positive experiences, including psychological treatment. Our results provide further evidence that sensitive people are more affected by both negative and positive experiences and that the quality of their environment is particularly important for their well-being."

The systematic review and meta analysis of 33 studies was carried out by an academic team from several universities including Queen Mary University and the University of Surrey. 

Source:

Queen Mary University of London

Journal reference:

Falkenstein, T., et al. (2025) The Relationship Between Environmental Sensitivity and Common Mental-Health Problems in Adolescents and Adults: A Systematic Review and Meta-Analysis. Clinical Psychological Science. doi.org/10.1177/21677026251348428.

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Mapping the brain’s serotonin switch could lead to better antidepressants

