Parents report safety risks with children’s at-home medical devices

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of ChicagoFeb 10 2026

Parents of children with medical complexity report that they rely on various medical devices for essential care of their kids at home, yet the processes of obtaining and using these devices are inadequate and often pose safety risks, according to a study from Stanley Manne Children's Research Institute at Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago. Findings from interviews with parents were published in the journal Pediatrics.

Prior research has linked challenges with home device use to emergency department visits, hospitalizations and parent workarounds. In our study, we aimed to understand parent experiences with in-home devices and identify opportunities for improvement. We hope to advance pediatric device product research and development to better support the wellbeing of children with medical complexity in their everyday lives."

Peter Walsh, Lead Author, Behavioral Research Coordinator at Foster Health Lab at Manne Research Institute at Lurie Children's

For the current study, researchers conducted semi-structured interviews with 17 participants. After each interview, parents could opt in to share photos of devices, related storage, or transportation set-up in their home. Eight participants submitted 97 total pictures with descriptions.

Five main themes emerged:

  • Lack of communication and education about in-home medical product availability between suppliers, providers and parents
  • Commonly used medical devices, such as pulse oximeters, suction machines, and feeding pumps, frequently have major design flaws, which lead to safety risks and diminish quality of life for children with medical complexity and their family
  • Parents often addressed unmet in-home medical product needs and major design flaws with improvised problem-solving strategies
  • Structural barriers, such insurance processes and supplier delays, reduce access to efficacious and high-quality medical devices
  • Parents prioritize a variety of design attributes in medical devices, valuing durable, intuitive and dependable products that are safe and child-friendly

Related Stories

"We found evidence that in-home user experience is critical when designing medical devices, so that common device flaws and the needs of children with medical complexity and their families could receive greater attention," said senior author Carolyn Foster, MD, MS, pediatrician and Director of Health@Home Initiative at Manne Research Institute, as well as Assistant Professor of Pediatrics at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine. "Parent and family advisory boards may help designers appreciate the real-world consequences of design choices within the home setting. To improve the safety of at-home medical devices, parent voices should be integral to the design process."

Dr. Foster is the Yaeger Family Research Scholar at Lurie Children's.

The study was a collaboration between the Foster Health Lab and initiatives within the research institute – Health@Home and Innovate2Impact.

Source:

Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago

Posted in: Child Health News | Medical Research News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Groundwater chemistry may raise children’s lead exposure risk
New review examines the growing global use of melatonin among pediatric populations
Children’s cooperative behaviors align with cultural norms over time
Not all children with autism benefit from early language therapy
Lack of pediatric data restricts use of life-saving antibiotics
New partnership aims to expand global access to sickle cell gene therapy
Early interventions help nonspeaking autistic children achieve speech gains
WHO releases a new global guideline to create healthy school food environments

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Research provide new insights into the brain mechanisms underlying juvenile fibromyalgia