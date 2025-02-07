Researchers discover strategy to slow brain metastases growth in melanoma

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Miguel Hernández University (UMH) in ElcheFeb 7 2025

Brain metastases are one of the most severe complications of melanoma, the most aggressive type of skin cancer. Researchers at the Institute for Neurosciences (IN), a joint center of the Spanish National Research Council (CSIC) and the Miguel Hernández University (UMH) in Elche, have identified a strategy to slow their progression, which could improve the response to current treatments. The study, published today in Cancer Cell, demonstrates that microglia, a type of resident immune cell in the brain, can be manipulated to reduce brain metastases growth and enhance immunotherapy responses in preclinical mouse models.

Researchers from the lab led by Berta Sánchez-Laorden, part of the Cell Plasticity in Development and Disease group at IN, discovered that microglia can be reprogrammed from a tumor-promoting state to one that strengthens antitumor responses.

We have identified a key signaling pathway, Rela/NF-kB, that, when blocked, reverses the protumoral function of microglia and activates an immune response against tumors."

Berta Sánchez-Laorden, study's lead researcher

Using mouse models of brain metastases and advanced sequencing techniques, the researchers analyzed the role of microglia in this context. F. Javier Rodríguez Baena, the first author of the article, explains: "We demonstrated that when we block Rela/NF-kB signaling in microglia, these cells begin to send signals to other immune cells, such as cytotoxic T lymphocytes and natural killer (NK) cells, which effectively attack tumor cells".

The researchers also analyzed patient samples, confirming that this strategy could have future clinical applications. Additionally, the team observed that blocking this signaling pathway also enhances the response to immunotherapy in preclinical mouse models. "Immune checkpoint inhibitors have revolutionized melanoma treatment, but not all patients respond well to these therapies", notes Sánchez-Laorden, adding, "Our study suggests that combining them with Rela/NF-kB inhibitors could improve their effectiveness in treating brain metastases".

Therapeutic implications and future research

The study's findings indicate that manipulating microglia could be used in combination with existing immunotherapies to boost their effectiveness in patients with brain metastases. "These results allow us to explore new therapeutic combinations that could significantly improve patient survival", highlights Sánchez-Laorden.

This research represents a significant breakthrough in understanding the interactions between the brain's immune system and metastases in this organ, opening new avenues to improve the prognosis of patients with advanced cancer. These findings could lead to innovative therapeutic strategies for melanoma patients and other cancers that metastasize to the brain, such as breast or lung cancer. "This is just the beginning. Our next goal is to further explore how this knowledge can be translated into clinical treatments and evaluate the potential of Rela/NF-kB inhibitors already approved for other indications", says Rodríguez-Baena.

Related Stories

The team collaborated with the Cellular Plasticity and Neuropathology lab at IN, led by researcher José López-Atalaya, an expert in microglia and sequencing data analysis, as well as with the team of Professor Gema Moreno Bueno from the Sols-Morreale Biomedical Research Institute (IIBM-CSIC-UAM) and the MD Anderson Foundation (both in Madrid), who provided patient samples.

This research was made possible thanks to funding from the Melanoma Research Alliance, the FERO Foundation, the Spanish State Research Agency - Ministry of Science, Innovation, and Universities, and the Carlos III Health Institute (ISCIII), among others.

Source:

Miguel Hernández University (UMH) in Elche

Journal reference:

Rodriguez-Baena, F. J., et al. (2025). Microglial reprogramming enhances antitumor immunity and immunotherapy response in melanoma brain metastases. Cancer Cell. doi.org/10.1016/j.ccell.2025.01.008.

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s linked to aging brain’s failing waste disposal
New discovery offers hope for stopping childhood brain tumors before they start
USC receives $6 million grant for pioneering glioblastoma gene therapy
Researchers uncover brain mechanisms that help overcome instinctive fears
Researchers develop T cell growth method that enhances cancer-fighting ability in melanoma model
Oral bacteria may be linked to changes in brain function as people age
3D-printed brain-like model helps unlock neuron growth secrets
New drug class may help alleviate IBS symptoms by targeting the central nervous system

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Green tea derived silver nanoparticles show promise against melanoma