Icaritin softgel capsules offer new hope for hepatocellular carcinoma patients

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Compuscript LtdFeb 17 2025

Announcing a new publication for Acta Materia Medica journal. Icaritin (ICA) is a prenylflavonoid natural product extracted from plants of the Epimedium genus. The approval of ICA softgel capsules as a class 1.2 traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) innovative drug represents a major advancement offering a novel therapeutic approach for patients with advanced hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC).

Class 1.2 TCM innovative drugs generally denote extracts and formulations derived from single plants, animals, minerals, or other substances. ICA exhibits diverse pharmacological effects, encompassing anti-inflammatory, immune-regulatory, anti-oxidation, anti-osteoporosis, anti-depression, and notably anti-cancer properties.

This article presents a comprehensive overview of the molecular mechanisms underlying the anti-cancer properties of ICA, and further highlights recent progress in use of ICA in cancer research, discusses present challenges, and examines potential opportunities for ICA application and further development.

Source:

Compuscript Ltd

Journal reference:

Luo, P., et al. (2025). Antineoplastic effects of icaritin: molecular mechanisms and applications. Acta Materia Medica. doi.org/10.15212/amm-2024-0035.

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Condition News | Pharmaceutical News

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

New discovery could overcome immune therapy failure in ovarian cancer
Contraceptive pill could help reduce risk of ovarian cancer, study suggests
New mechanism of immune evasion discovered in cancer cells
New immune map uncovers key pancreatic cancer insights
Immunotherapy reduces sunspots and skin cancer by 65%
PAC-MANN blood test could help detect pancreatic cancer at early stages
New dual-target therapy offers hope for better breast cancer treatment
Long-term yogurt intake linked to reduced risk of colorectal cancer

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
A step toward precision medicine: New drug targets for heart failure