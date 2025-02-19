New insights on cardiac rehabilitation for heart failure patients

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Compuscript LtdFeb 19 2025

Announcing a new article publication for Cardiovascular Innovations and Applications journal. Cardiac rehabilitation (CR) remains an integral part of heart failure (HF) management, yet certain groups of patients with HF, particularly those with implantable devices, and those who are older and/or frail, are often precluded from CR.

The authors of this article performed a narrative review discussing the benefits of CR in these groups of patients, highlighting evidence from the existing literature. Special considerations for this patient group are further discussed, including CR implementation for their long-term management. Hesitancy in referring vulnerable groups of patients with HF, specifically those with advanced HF, has led to poor outcomes in this patient cohort.

However, the growing evidence supporting the use of CR is discussed, thus demonstrating the importance of HF services working closely with multi-disciplinary teams to better integrate CR into existing HF programs.

Source:

Compuscript Ltd

Journal reference:

Shariff, R. E. R., et al. (2025) Cardiac Rehabilitation in Patients with Advanced Heart Failure. Cardiovascular Innovations and Applications. doi.org/10.15212/CVIA.2024.0070.

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Digital health interventions fall short for patients with diabetes and heart disease
Drinking more water may lower heart disease risk, but too much coffee and tea could raise it
Sweat fails to match blood in tracking inflammation after heart attacks
A step toward precision medicine: New drug targets for heart failure
Study finds varying cardiovascular risks associated with different hormonal contraceptives
Sweet taste receptors found in the heart could affect heartbeat
Sotagliflozin could be used to reduce the risk of deadly cardiovascular events, trial shows
AI tool speeds up patient screening for heart failure trials

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Women prefer female cardiologists for better heart care