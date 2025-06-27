Insilico Medicine begins clinical trial for AI-designed cancer drug ISM3412

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Insilico MedicineJun 27 2025

Insilico Medicine("Insilico"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company driven by generative artificial intelligence (AI), today announces that the first patient has been dosed in a global multicenter clinical trial (NCT06414460) to evaluate ISM3412, a potentially best-in-class, AI-empowered MAT2A inhibitor with novel structure, in patients with locally advanced and metastatic solid tumors.

The Phase 1 study consists of two parts: dose escalation and dose selection optimization, where participants will receive ISM3412 orally once daily, not only to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics/pharmacodynamics properties and preliminary anti-tumor efficacy of ISM3412, but also to determine the recommended dose in further studies. To date, the trial has completed enrollment for the first subject and DLT (Dose-Limiting Toxicities) observation for the first dose cohort at Cancer Hospital Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences, the leading site in China.

The first-in-patient dosing is a critical milestone for any drug candidate, marking its transition from preclinical research into evaluations within human bodies. We are thrilled to see ISM3412 emerging as a potential treatment option, developed with the support of AI—— particularly for patients with advanced or metastatic tumors, who could benefit from novel and more efficient treatment methods."

Feng Ren PhD, Co-CEO and CSO of Insilico Medicine

ISM3412 is an orally bioavailable, highly selective, and potent MAT2A (methionine adenosyltransferase 2A) inhibitor empowered by Insilico's proprietary generative chemistry platform, Chemistry42. The drug targets cancers with MTAP deletion, a common genetic alteration found in multiple solid tumors, including non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer. MTAP deletions create a synthetic lethality vulnerability that ISM3412 exploits by inhibiting MAT2A, reducing levels of S-adenosylmethionine (SAM)—a molecule essential to cell function—and selectively killing MTAP-deficient cancer cells while sparing healthy cells.

Guided by the synthetic lethality strategy, ISM3412 was designed using ligand-based AI-enabled drug design by Insilico's generative chemistry application, Chemistry42, and was nominated as a preclinical candidate compound in May 2022. In preclinical studies, ISM3412 demonstrated excellent drug-likeness with good solubility and permeability, good activity at low doses in animal models, and a favorable safety profile with promising safety margin in preclinical studies. Relevant data has been presented as abstract and poster on the AACR (American Association for Cancer Research) Annual Meeting 2023. In April and May 2024, ISM3412 received IND clearance from the U.S. FDA and NMPA, paving the way for future clinical studies.

"In preclinical studies, ISM3412 has demonstrated a promising safety profile, highlighting its potential to improve treatment options for patients. Beyond its efficacy as a monotherapy, ISM3412 also exhibited synergistic effects when combined with chemotherapy and PRMT5 inhibitors. We look forward to validating these results in our ongoing phase 1 study in patients." said Sujata Rao, MD, Chief Medical Officer of Insilico Medicine.

By integrating advanced AI and automation technologies, Insilico Medicine has demonstrated significant efficiency improvements in practical applications, setting a benchmark for AI-driven drug research and development. Compared to the typical 2.5-4 years required in traditional drug discovery, Insilico's 22 nominated candidate drugs from 2021 to 2024 took only 12-18 months on average to progress from project initiation to nomination of preclinical candidates (PCCs), with each project requiring synthesis and testing of only about 60-200 molecules. The success rate from PCC to IND-enabling stage reached 100%.

Source:

Insilico Medicine

Posted in: Drug Trial News | Medical Condition News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

WayBetter’s QuitBet app wins digital health award at Society of Behavioral Medicine conference
Smartwatch alerts retired nurse to heart injury, prompting life-saving hospital care
Blocking a single enzyme rewires limb regrowth in axolotls
Berries pack more fiber and antioxidants than America’s most-eaten fruits
Can saffron treat Alzheimer’s and depression?
Scientists discover on/off gene switches that could revolutionize personalized medicine
Cagrilintide and semaglutide together drive record weight loss in global trial
Once-monthly obesity injection shows double-digit weight loss in major clinical trial

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Blood filtration may offer new hope for removing microplastics from the body