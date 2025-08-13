EVIDENT to Acquire Pramana, Inc.

EvidentAug 13 2025

Evident announces a definitive agreement to acquire Pramana, Inc., a leading manufacturer of digital pathology solutions. Pramana's cutting-edge autonomous whole slide imaging technologies, combined with Evident's longstanding leadership in clinical microscopy and superior optics, will revolutionize the market for digital pathology solutions and usher in a new era—digital pathology 2.0.

Founded in 2021 by nference (a leader in Multimodal and Agentic AI innovation), Pramana is a global healthcare technology company specializing in the development of fully autonomous image scanning systems for pathology settings in hospitals, research facilities, and educational institutions. A generational advancement in digital pathology, Pramana's family of scanners is a modular system of imaging and workflow solutions that is able to process a wide range of specimens using real-time AI algorithms to optimize efficiency, reduce costs, and enhance safety during the scanning process.

As the worldwide adoption of digital pathology continues to accelerate, our acquisition of Pramana represents a collaborative opportunity to expand our growing digital pathology product offering,

Evident prides itself on pioneering new ways of helping the world see the unseen—this acquisition is an example of our commitment to bringing the most advanced solutions to our customers."

Wes Pringle, CEO, Evident

Healthcare providers, research labs, molecular science companies, and academic institutions are now digitizing millions of slides each day. Pramana's innovation and capabilities complement and expand the technologies Evident can provide to keep pace with daily caseloads, automate quality control, seamlessly integrate data and communication systems, and take advantage of the industry's newest advances in AI-driven imaging and analysis.

"Pramana is dedicated to crafting solutions that empower labs to embrace digital transformation and modernize their workflows," said Murali Aravamudan, Co-founder and CEO, nference and Pramana. "We've seen remarkable enthusiasm for our autonomous whole slide imaging systems, and when combined with Evident's long history of superior optics and proven performance, we see a significant opportunity to accelerate the global adoption of digital pathology and usher in a new era of intelligent imaging systems."

