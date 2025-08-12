SNMMI launches AI-powered platform to connect patients with radiopharmaceutical trials

The Society of Nuclear Medicine and Molecular Imaging (SNMMI) is proud to announce the launch of the Global Radiopharmaceutical Trial Finder a revolutionary, AI-powered platform designed to help researchers, clinicians and patients instantly discover radiopharmaceutical clinical trials that meet their specific needs. This initiative represents a concrete step toward SNMMI s goal of ensuring patient access to life-changing nuclear medicine procedures.



Developed by Ancora.ai and hosted on the SNMMI website, the Trial Finder is designed to eliminate barriers to clinical trial participation by offering a streamlined, user-friendly experience for physicians, patients, and researchers. The platform utilizes real-time global trials data refreshed every 24 hours from ClinicalTrials.gov and three additional international registries. No personal information is stored or sold.

Clinical trials are essential to the development of new radiopharmaceuticals, which have the potential to diagnose, treat, and in some cases cure cancer and other diseases. According to data from the National Institutes of Health, 84% of patients would consider participating in a clinical trial if suggested by their physician, but only 3% to 5% of eligible adult cancer patients actually enroll. The Trial Finder aims to help close that gap.

Patients begin by selecting their condition and ZIP code. The Trial Finder then guides them through specific questions about disease stage, prior treatment, and other key factors, returning a tailored list of trials for which they may be eligible. Each result includes the strength of the match to the trial criteria and the trial site s distance from their location.

Physicians use the same interface to match patients with relevant trials, helping identify appropriate opportunities quickly and accurately.

Researchers can search thousands of radiopharmaceutical trials worldwide using specific parameters such as trial phase, type of radionuclide, and target. The real-time Quick Charts feature provides a detailed breakdown of trial types, locations, sponsors and other criteria.

The Global Radiopharmaceutical Trial Finder is a powerful example of how AI can be harnessed to make nuclear medicine more accessible to patients. With this tool, patients and their referring providers have life-saving care at their fingertips. The Global Radiopharmaceutical Trial Finder is available at www.snmmi.org/TrialFinder.